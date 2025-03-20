Use this exclusive coupon code to get a Bluetti portable power station for its cheapest price ever

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We finally made it to spring. Good bye winter, hello spring and all the storms that come with it. If you don’t already have a portable power station or solar generator, now is the time to grab one. For one, you’ll get ahead of the possible power outages. And two, these Bluetti models are cheaper than they ever have been right now. If you use code POPSCI5OFF at checkout when buying the Elite 200 V2, you get an extra 5 percent off.
BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station $854 use coupon code POPSCI5OFF (was $1,699)
Weighing in at 53.4 pounds, this is a mighty little power station. It comes equipped with a 120W car port, four AC outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. The 2073.6Wh battery holds enough juice to power the most energy-hungry devices, with up to 9 gadgets plugged in at once. This isn’t an older lithium-ion battery, but rather a newer LiFePO₄ cell that’s good for up to 6,000 cycles and can fully recharge in under two hours. This thing can save you a real headache in an emergency or make camping a whole heck of a lot more fun.
BLUETTI Handsfree 1 Solar Backpack Power Station, 268.8Wh 300W LiFePO4 Solar Generator $299 (was $429)
This unique solar generator setup fits into a full-on backpack that can also carry your gear. The IP-rated pack protects a 268Wh LiFePO battery pack inside that can supply juice to an entire campsite or keep devices charged over a long adventure. You can pack regular clothes, gadgets, and anything else in the main compartment along with the power supply. Plus, you can hang solar panels off the back of the pack to actually charge as you hike.
More Bluetti portable power station and solar generator deals
- BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station, 204Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $139 (was $219)
- BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $189 (was $269)
- BLUETTI X30 CPAP Battery Backup 297Wh Power Supply with Comprehensive Cable Set $250 (was $399)
- BLUETTI AC50B Portable Power Station, 448Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $279 (was $399)
- BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station with 100W Solar Panel Included $299 (was $499)
- BLUETTI EB3A Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel Included $347 ($599)
- BLUETTI AC70 Portable Power Station, 768Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $359 (was $599)
- BLUETTI Handsfree 2 Solar Backpack Power Station $399 (was $599)
- BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station, 1152Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $449 (was $699)
- BLUETTI AC180 Solar Generator with 100W Solar Panel $679 (was $999)
- BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station, 2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $975 (was $1,599)
- BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel $1,197 (was $1,899)
- BLUETTI AC300 Power Station with B300K Expansion Battery $1,499 (was $2,499)
- BLUETTI AC300 Power Station with B300K Expansion Battery with 2 200W Solar Panels $1,999 (was $3,199)