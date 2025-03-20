📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

Use this exclusive coupon code to get a Bluetti portable power station for its cheapest price ever

Grab one of these deeply discounted Bluetti solar generators before spring storm season arrives and starts knocking down power lines.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 2 Hours Ago

We finally made it to spring. Good bye winter, hello spring and all the storms that come with it. If you don’t already have a portable power station or solar generator, now is the time to grab one. For one, you’ll get ahead of the possible power outages. And two, these Bluetti models are cheaper than they ever have been right now. If you use code POPSCI5OFF at checkout when buying the Elite 200 V2, you get an extra 5 percent off.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station $854 use coupon code POPSCI5OFF (was $1,699)

Bluetti Elite 200 V2 portable power station on sale at amazon

Bluett

Weighing in at 53.4 pounds, this is a mighty little power station. It comes equipped with a 120W car port, four AC outlets, two 100W USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. The 2073.6Wh battery holds enough juice to power the most energy-hungry devices, with up to 9 gadgets plugged in at once. This isn’t an older lithium-ion battery, but rather a newer LiFePO₄ cell that’s good for up to 6,000 cycles and can fully recharge in under two hours. This thing can save you a real headache in an emergency or make camping a whole heck of a lot more fun.

BLUETTI Handsfree 1 Solar Backpack Power Station, 268.8Wh 300W LiFePO4 Solar Generator $299 (was $429)

BLUETTI Handsfree 1 Solar Backpack Power Station

Bluetti

This unique solar generator setup fits into a full-on backpack that can also carry your gear. The IP-rated pack protects a 268Wh LiFePO battery pack inside that can supply juice to an entire campsite or keep devices charged over a long adventure. You can pack regular clothes, gadgets, and anything else in the main compartment along with the power supply. Plus, you can hang solar panels off the back of the pack to actually charge as you hike.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.