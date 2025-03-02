This battery backup can power your fridge for up to 12 hours and it’s half-off

Trader Joe’s stopped making my favorite frozen potatoes more than a year ago, but I have a secret stash in the freezer in my basement. I’m a potato prepper. I almost lost that precious reserve this winter when the power went out. Luckily, I keep a solar generator around and it saved the day. Right Now, Bluetti is offering deep discounts on just about all of its portable power stations, so you can save money while you preserve your discontinued potato collection or perform much more important emergency backup functions.

BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station $499 ($999 retail, regularly $699)

This 35-pound portable power station can charge just about anything. It has four full-fledged AC outlets, five USB ports (four type A and one type C), as well as a 10-amp DC outlet. There’s even a wireless charging pad on the top. The battery inside is a LiPo cell, which will survive thousands fo charge cycles during its life. This solar generator also works as an uninterruptable power supply, so you can keep your gear plugged into it and it will automatically spring into action should the power go out. That makes it great for PCs, CPAP machines, and other important devices.

More Bluetti deals