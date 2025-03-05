Get a Jackery solar generator at up to 42% off before spring storms roll in

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The weather is getting warmer, which means we’re trading in snow storms for thunder and lightning. As a result, power outages are inevitable in many areas. When the lights go off, that’s when solar generators shine. Right now, Jackery’s Spring Sale has dropped its line of portable power stations to their lowest prices of the year, so you can grab one before the April showers bring annoyingly long power outages that ruin all the stuff in your fridge.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $499 (was $799)
This is a great model to keep around if you’re not worried about blackouts that last days at a time. It provides enough power to support large appliances for a few hours or keep all your smartphones and laptops charged as you wait for the lights to come back on. It offers three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V 10A DC port. Plus, it has a neat little light on the front to illuminate your way. You’ll be glad you have this thing, even if you just take it camping and don’t have to worry about power outages.
Here are more empowering discounts on portable power stations
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Power Station $89 (was $149)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel $749 (was $1,299)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $320 (was $499)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 400W $1,899 (was $3,099)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator Kit – 2528Wh Portable Power Station, 2x100W Solar Panels $1,699 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station $1,299 (was $1,499)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2 with 2x200W Solar Panels $2,299 (was $2,499)
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panel $3,899 (was $4,399)
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO 400W, 3024Wh Power Station with 2x200W Solar Panels $2,499 (was $3,699)