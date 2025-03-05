Get a Jackery solar generator at up to 42% off before spring storms roll in

The weather is getting warmer, which means we’re trading in snow storms for thunder and lightning. As a result, power outages are inevitable in many areas. When the lights go off, that’s when solar generators shine. Right now, Jackery’s Spring Sale has dropped its line of portable power stations to their lowest prices of the year, so you can grab one before the April showers bring annoyingly long power outages that ruin all the stuff in your fridge.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $499 (was $799) Jackery See It

This is a great model to keep around if you’re not worried about blackouts that last days at a time. It provides enough power to support large appliances for a few hours or keep all your smartphones and laptops charged as you wait for the lights to come back on. It offers three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V 10A DC port. Plus, it has a neat little light on the front to illuminate your way. You’ll be glad you have this thing, even if you just take it camping and don’t have to worry about power outages.

