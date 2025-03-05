Get a Jackery solar generator at up to 42% off before spring storms roll in

Whether you want a basic portable power station to take camping or a full-fledged solar generator, Jackery has them on sale right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The weather is getting warmer, which means we’re trading in snow storms for thunder and lightning. As a result, power outages are inevitable in many areas. When the lights go off, that’s when solar generators shine. Right now, Jackery’s Spring Sale has dropped its line of portable power stations to their lowest prices of the year, so you can grab one before the April showers bring annoyingly long power outages that ruin all the stuff in your fridge.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $499 (was $799)

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station on a plain background

Jackery

This is a great model to keep around if you’re not worried about blackouts that last days at a time. It provides enough power to support large appliances for a few hours or keep all your smartphones and laptops charged as you wait for the lights to come back on. It offers three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and a 12V 10A DC port. Plus, it has a neat little light on the front to illuminate your way. You’ll be glad you have this thing, even if you just take it camping and don’t have to worry about power outages.

Here are more empowering discounts on portable power stations

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.