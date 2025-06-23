Amazon just dropped Bluetti solar generators to their lowest prices of the year just in time for summer storms

You don't have to be a prepper to want to keep some spare power around for emergencies or camping trips. Keep your devices up and running.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Between gnarly storms and brutal heat, power outages have been a common occurrence this spring and summer here in Upstate New York. As a result, my assortment of portable power stations and solar generators have been getting regular use. Right now, Bluetti has just about every portable power station it makes for the lowest price of the season. These have a tendency to go out of stock or on backorder once the storm season really gets into full swing, so grab one now and have it when you need it. You don’t have to be a prepper to appreciate electricity when the grid is down.

BLUETTI Solar Generator AC70, 768Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $328 (was $599)

Bluetti AC70 portable power station
You won’t regret having this around when the power goes out.

Bluetti

This is a great size if you just want to keep[ some essential devices alive when the grid goes down, or you want to take it camping. It’s smaller than a typical cooler and weighs just 22.5 pounds. But, its 768Wh capacity is enough to power critical devices like CPAP machines and fully recharge smartphones, tablets, and laptops. I have used a solar generator this size to keep my internet connection running because the people need deals whether the grid is working or not.

It offers a pair of typical AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. The DC out makes it great for RV living or camping. Plus, this is a newer LiFePO4 battery, which lasts much longer than the older lithium ion models, even with very regular use.

BLUETTI Solar Generator AC2A, 204Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $138 (was $219)

Bluetti AC2A portable power station on sale at Amazon
This compact portable power station is easy to store and charges quickly.

Bluett

If you just want something to keep all of your devices up and running, this compact model is a great way to do it on the cheap. It weighs less than eight pounds and includes a total of eight outlets: a pair of AC outlets, three USBs, and a DC out. It charges up quickly and stores easily with your emergency or camping gear.

BLUETTI Solar Generator Elite 200 V2 (2025 New) $898 (was $1,699)

Bluetti Elite 200 Portable Power Station on sale at Amazon
The built-in handles make it easy to lug.

Bluetti

This 54-pound model offers a ton of capacity for powering larger devices. Built-in handles make it relatively easy to lug around. There are four AC outlets on the front, as well as four USB ports. Deals on this model only typically last a few days, so if you want one of these for cheaper than its $1,699 regular price, don’t sleep on it.

