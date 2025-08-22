Bluetti Elite 100 V2 review: Arguably the best portable power station in its class

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In recent years, Bluetti has emerged among the leaders of the portable power station pack. With last year’s release of the Elite 200 V2, the company surged to the front with what we named the best solar generator of the year. Now they’ve released the much-anticipated Elite 100 V2, and after thorough testing, I can report that it delivers everything we loved about its bigger brother in an even more portable package.

Bluetti Elite 100 V2 Nick Hilden See It Pros Outstanding capacity to portability ratio

Excellent output power for its size

Lifting power allows for temporary overexertion

Super fast charging

Long lifespan

Whisper quiet

10ms UPS for instant automatic backup power

Sturdy build quality Cons Not intended for powering high-draw appliances

Not large enough to power an RV, not small enough to carry in a backpack

App can be glitchy Specs Capacity: 1,024Wh

Output: 1,800W running/3,600W surge/2,700W lifting

Life Cycles: 4,000

Solar Input: 1,000W

Charge Time: 70 mins

UPS: 10ms

Noise Level: 30dB

Dimensions: 12.6 x 8.5 x 9.8 inches

Weight: 25.3 lbs

How we tested the Bluetti Elite 100 V2

I put the Elite 100 V2 through its paces by running it from full to flat, charging it back up, then doing it over again and again, testing to see how it handled different combinations of power demands along the way. That meant charging small devices like phones and laptops, but also more power-hungry electronics like a hair dryer, espresso machine, and electric air pump, among a whole lot more. I brought it along on a couple of camping and outdoor day trips, and really got a sense of what it’s like to use it out in the field. And I compared this experience against the countless other portable power stations I’ve reviewed over the years, judging how it fared in terms of factors like performance, features, portability, and all-around build quality.

Why should you trust me? I’ve spent nearly 30 years using solar and mobile power gear in both amateur and professional capacities, and I’ve tested dozens and dozens of portable power stations from all the top manufacturers. This firsthand experience has informed nearly a decade of reviewing solar generators for the likes of Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, and many more.

The build

Something I’ve really come to appreciate about Bluetti is the sturdiness of their products. I test a lot of these power boxes from just about every company out there, and most tend to have a cheap, plasticy feel. Not so with Bluetti; the Elite series, in particular, has represented a step forward, even from the previously solid craftsmanship.

Let me put it this way: I never hear anything rattling around inside the Elite 100 when I move it, which can not be said for all portable power stations.

Features

The Elite 100 V2 offers a competitive array of outlets, including four AC plugs, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a DC car plug. While this isn’t the most expansive selection out there, it’s pretty standard for its capacity and will suit the needs of most users.

A 10ms UPS function means that it can switch on backup power automatically the moment your home loses municipal power. While its modest capacity isn’t going to let it function as a whole-home backup (for that, look toward something like the Apex 300 we reviewed), this instant switchover does ensure that vital medical equipment, computer gear, and other essential electronics continue to operate uninterrupted.

And while portable power stations never get loud, the Elite 100 V2’s 30 decibels is one of the quietest I’ve heard. One typical sign that a unit is straining to keep up with demand involves excess noise, and I never heard it rev louder than a whisper.

Portability

I’d argue that the Elite 100’s main benefit involves its superior portability. It was released to replace the Bluetti AC180, which delivered comparable capacity and output but with slower charging and UPS response, but the Elite 100 does it in a package that’s 12 pounds lighter and 30% smaller. That’s a major improvement on capacity-to-size ratio, providing roughly the same watt hours and better performance in a unit that’s the size of a shoebox. Its 25-pound weight still may be too much for carrying in a backpack, but it’s perfect for packing in a car trunk or moving around the house or yard.

The performance

With its 1,024Wh capacity, the Bluetti Elite 100 V2 sits at the lower end of the mid-sized capacity range. While that’s not enough to power an entire RV or van, let alone a house, it’s perfect for keeping a portable cooler going for a couple of days of camping, powering several devices on the go, or keeping a few essentials on during a blackout. It’s the capacity I aim for when I need a decent amount of mobile power but still want to maximize portability, like when using tools or devices for a project outdoors or car camping for the weekend. To these ends, the Elite 100 V2 is excellent, providing substantially more juice than a smaller power bank while managing to remain surprisingly compact.

It also delivers surprisingly high output for its size. Its 1,800W running output is more than enough to keep a TV, lamp, and coffee maker going if your home power goes out for a few hours, or to power your electric cooler, lights, and air mattress pump while camping. Its 3,600W surge capacity allows it to handle the sudden increases in power needed to turn certain appliances and electronics on, and its 2,700W lifting power gives it the ability to maintain a higher output for a brief duration, like when using an electric kettle.

When it comes to going the other direction—charging—I found that the marketing’s boast of 70-minute charging to be roughly accurate. It’s slightly faster via the wall versus solar, but in both cases, it charges more rapidly than most equivalent-sized power boxes.

So, who should buy the Bluetti Elite 100 V2?

The thousand-watt-hour capacity of the Elite 100 V2 makes it the perfect size if you’re looking for something larger than a pocket-sized power bank, but still want something fairly portable that isn’t heavy to lift and won’t take up much space. It’s great to have around the house if you worry about blackouts, or if you simply like having a convenient source of mobile power on hand. It’s also great for outdoor day excursions and short camping trips when you need off-grid power for an electric cooler, lights, devices, and a few other small electronics.