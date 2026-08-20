Sennheiser’s new MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 earbuds bring refined acoustics and replaceable batteries to your pocket

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Back in January 2025, we visited the Sennheiser factory and Audiophile Experience Center in Tullamore, Ireland, where we explored what goes into headphones that transport us emotionally. Having traveled for that Sennheiser sound, we can say we’re equally excited to travel with that Sennheiser sound. So we’re excited that Sennheiser’s natural, nuanced sonic signature and intelligent features first introduced earlier this year in the MOMENTUM 5 Wireless headphones have come to an even more pocketable counterpart: the $299.95 MOMENTUM True Wireless 5.

Redesigned using data that Sennheiser says was derived from thousands of ear models, the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 design eschews the last generation’s boxier build for a finless design that is more curved and compact. This, in turn, allows for a narrower case with a low-friction finish, meaning it’s easier to slip in and out of your pocket as you weave in and out of airport travel or wherever you may need to take a call or just take a minute to regroup.

Making sure everything from playlists to conference calls sound good are a host of technologies. It starts with the 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducer that has been adapted from far more expensive IEMs. It’s fun but not fatiguing nature and 5 Hz to 21 kHz frequency range can be tweaked in the Smart Control Plus app via 8-band EQ (to get it closer to the more resolving, mids-rich Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless audiophile headphones, for example). Trickling down from the headphones are Bluetooth 6.0 with SBC, AAC, plus Snapdragon Sound with 24-bit/96 kHz aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless for high-resolution/bit-perfect reproduction. On top of that, the RF antenna is said to be even more resilient with a selectable “robust mode” for crowded environments. Less dropouts FTW.

Eight sensors total feed the improved noise-canceling system in these IP54 earbuds: six mics and two bone-conduction accelerometers to analyze the ambient situation, filter out chaos, feed AI speech-extraction algorithms to isolate voice calls, and mitigate wind turbulence for speech and Adaptive ANC stability. In addition, Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking adds extra immersion to your personal bubble.

But the thing that lets you get more out of the MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 is something you can take out of it: user-serviceable batteries.

Both the batteries in the MTW5 (which are rated for 12 hours ANC off/6 hours ANC on) and in the quick-charge case (which brings life total to 40 hours) are user-replaceable with a simple provided tool. This means you won’t be forced into an unplanned upgrade if those reported playback numbers start coming up short in a couple years. It all boils down to more flagship, more fun.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 5 ships beginning September 3 and is available in five colorways: Denim, Cream, Copper, Graphite, Lavender [all shown below].