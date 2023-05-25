We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer cookout season is almost here, and the centerpiece of the action is, well, a grill. Kamado Joe has slashed the price of its 13.5-inch portable Joe Jr. charcoal grill down to $299—a $200 savings and its lowest price ever. This grill has all the features of Kamado Joe’s larger grills in a more compact form, making it ideal for weekend car campers and apartment dwellers with small backyards alike. Plus, its big, orange body perched on a cast iron stand is an aesthetically pleasing conversation starter if the sweet smells of your cooking aren’t enough to get people to come to ask what’s good.

A big part of the appeal of Kamado Joe’s grills is the materials the company uses. Lifting the Joe Jr. grill’s lid reveals ceramic plates that insulate heat around the stainless steel grill grates. The grates can be lifted and replaced with different accessories like a sear plate for different types of cooking. If you plan on keeping the KJ13RH outside all the time, we recommend getting a bundle with a cover, which adds roughly $20 to the price but is well worth the extra couple of bucks.

The grill’s air vent allows you to monitor and adjust its heat and how much smoke is inside without opening it. An analog thermostat on the KJ13RH’s front side makes it easy to keep track of the grill’s temperature, too. Charcoal grills impart more flavor than their gas counterparts, and while they take a little extra time to get going, clean, and maintain, your effort will be rewarded with great-tasting meat and vegetables. If you thought you didn’t have enough space for a grill, or your current one is getting long in the tooth, don’t miss this deal on a compact cookout essential.

