Amazon Prime Day is a little bit different this year. Luckily, we’re used to everything in our lives being a little bit—or a lot—different nowadays, and shopping online is something we’ve all gotten pretty good at. That said, our Prime Day preview will go through some of the tips and tricks to getting the best deals online, helping you fight through all the noise to find those perfect sales and steals.

Set your alarm: Amazon Prime Day 2021 will kick off at 3 a.m. Monday, June 21. The 48-hour deal extravaganza will last through Tuesday, June 22, with prices slashed on thousands of items. One thing you’ll have to do ahead of time is sign up for Prime, because these deals are only available to Prime subscribers.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ:

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is taking place a month earlier than usual. Get ready to find some fabulous deals leading up to the official Prime Day, from Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a massive sales day for the online megaretailer, where you can find deep discounts—often with limited inventory, so you’ll have to act fast—on everything from electronics to clothes to household items.

When does Prime Day end?

Prime Day will end on Tuesday, June 21. You’ll have plenty of time during the 48 hours of the event to find some great deals and there are always daily sales on Amazon, Prime Day or not.

Do I need Amazon Prime to get Prime Day 2021 deals?

You’ll definitely need a Prime membership to have access to these exclusive deals, so make sure to sign up if you’re not yet a member. If these once-a-year discounts aren’t reason enough to convince you, Prime members also enjoy perks like two-day shipping on most orders, access to Amazon original movies and TV via streaming, exclusive discounts on select items at Whole Foods, and lots more. First-time members can even enjoy a free 30-day trial, which is totally worth it as Prime Day is undeniably one of the, well, prime times for the best deals online.

Insider hacks for Amazon Prime Day 2021

To prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021, you’ll want to use these tips and tricks to score the best possible deals. One tip: google around to find out if the Amazon Prime deals of the day really are a deal. Sometimes, a product will be on sale only because a replacement is around the corner, and you may not want to be stuck with last year’s model. But with the amount of products available on Prime Day, there’s likely something else that can fit your needs. It takes a little bit of work, but if you want, you can always find some great discounts on Prime Day.

How can you catch Amazon flash deals?

Flash deals, or lightning deals, are limited-time, limited-inventory deals that run 24 hours a day. To take advantage of these, you’ll want to use a computer, rather than a phone or tablet; the full computer version of the website has much less lag for checking out and you may be racing with thousands of other people to get these items. Once you’ve got the product in your cart, don’t leave that page: you’ve effectively reserved the item, but you only have 15 minutes before you waive your dibs.

How do I find the Amazon Prime deals of the day that I care about?

With so many Amazon Prime deals of the day, every day, it can be hard to find the ones that really entice you, let alone on the deluge of Prime Day. One good way to find the best deals is to filter by the categories that appeal to you. Make sure to save any Amazon-branded product purchases for Prime Day, because those always go on sale. We’re talking about everything from Kindle ebook readers to Echo smart home devices to Eero mesh WiFi routers to Amazon Basics…well, they’re a generic brand for just about everything.

Should I do my Amazon shopping on day 1 or 2 of Prime day?

There are some differences between the first and second day of Amazon Prime Day. A survey from Offers.com found that more expensive purchases, like tech gear, tend to go on sale on the first day, along with Amazon-branded products. On Day 2, more customers shopped for smaller items in different categories, including home, beauty, office, and school supplies. So there probably is a difference, but if you’re hoping for something in particular, you’ll have to keep one eye open throughout the sale.

Do Prime day sales only exist on Amazon?

Because Amazon single-handedly created a new shopping day, other retailers have jumped into the fray to compete with Prime Day deals. Last year, the likes of Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Home Depot all also offered sales to counter Prime Day, to also take advantage of our collective focus on sales.

Prime Day preview: Best deals online right now

Prime Day gets a lot of buzz, as is clear from our Prime Day preview, but you can find some of the best deals online at Amazon year-round. In fact, Amazon has similar types of deals—limited inventory, reduced price, for a short amount of time—every single day. Those are alternately called the Deals of the Day, or Lightning Deals, or Gold Box Deals. These are less organized than Prime Day, and generally feature fewer absolutely killer deals, but if you’re looking for something in particular, it’s not a bad idea to check through those deals and see if there’s a slashed-price version on any given day. Here are some great products to give you an idea of the great prices Amazon offers.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview TV deal: Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q90T 4K TV

Sleek Silhouette Engineered with a superior viewing angle for reduced glare and accurate color no matter where you sit. Amazon BUY NOW

First up on our Prime Day preview are TVs. The Q90T offers stunning contrast using an array of direct-lighting LEDs for richer and crisper images. A dedicated onboard processor uses machine learning AI to provide a high-quality level of upscaling to 4K. With Alexa compatibility built in, you won’t need a remote to control it, making this an incredibly capable and flexible choice for decking out your home theater.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview laptop deal: Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop

No Prime Day preview would be complete with a laptop or two. Chrome OS is the ultimate in minimalist design and perfect for productivity on the go. This Pixelbook is built for speed and packs an 8th-generation Intel Core Processor alongside a battery that runs for up to 12 hours before needing a charge. An HD touchscreen, dual stereo speakers, and a 1080p webcam round out this versatile design.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview hard drive deal: LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External Hard Drive

Uniquely Resilient A legendary design with crush, drop, and water resistance. Amazon BUY NOW

This durable hard drive is the ideal choice for protecting your critical data in a variety of settings. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 130 megabytes per second using its USB 3.0 interface. Whether you’re creating content remotely or looking for a long-term in situ data storage solution, this flexible hard drive is up to the task.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview Bluetooth speaker deal: JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Long-Lasting Battery Can withstand submersion in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Amazon BUY NOW

This powerful boombox from JBL is a great option for indoor and outdoor parties where portability, volume, and durability make a difference. It’s built to IPX7 waterproof specs and features a high-capacity battery that can pack up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. A 3.5-millimeter stereo input provides easy access for wired audio devices, or use the built-in Bluetooth receiver to go fully wireless.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview gaming headset deal: HyperX Cloud Flight S

Wireless Charging Packs 2.4-gigahertz wireless connectivity and a powerful battery that can last for up to 30 hours. Amazon

Gaming headsets come in many shapes and sizes, but the best of the bunch are set apart by their ability to offer users immersive and high-quality audio without physically inhibiting movement. The Cloud Flight S from HyperX offers the best gaming headset features on the market, like adjustable game and chat audio balance, custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound, customizable controls, and comfortable rotating ear cups.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview air fryer deal: Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer + Oven Cooker

Dishwasher-Safe Inner Pot A capable multicooker that excels at a comprehensive variety of cooking types. Amazon BUY NOW

Searching for home appliances in this Prime Day preview? You’re in luck. Enjoy quick and easy preparation of a wide range of meal types with this convenient cooker from Instant Pot. It’s first and foremost an air fryer, but it packs functionality for slow-cooking, sauteing, steaming, sous vide, and a lot more. It uses a powerful 1500-watt heating element to cook food evenly while cutting down on meal preparation times when compared to traditional types of cooking.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview robot vacuum deal: Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO T5 Robot Vacuum & Mop Cleaner

Laser-Powered Smart Navigation Creates and stores multiple maps of every area of your home to ensure an efficient and thorough cleaning every time. Amazon BUY NOW

Vacuum deals are a major reason to shop with a Prime Day preview. This robot vacuum is one of the best in its class thanks to its robust combination of dual vacuum and mop technology alongside three levels of suction power and a battery life of over three hours. It contains a high-efficiency dust filter to collect fine particulate matter and includes a removable brush for easier collection of pet hair from hard surfaces. If you’re an Alexa or Google Assistant user, you’ll love that this vacuum is fully smart-home compatible as well.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview coffee maker deal: Zojirushi 10-cup Coffee Maker

High-Heat Brewing Features water-to-coffee guides for proper brewing of both hot and iced coffees. Amazon BUY NOW

This coffee maker is a flexible and thoughtfully designed option for every home and office. It heats water to precisely 200 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure proper extraction and a flavorful brew. An included reusable and washable stainless steel mesh filter also eliminates the need to use paper filters, which is both time-saving and economical.

Best Amazon Prime Day Preview ice cream maker deal: Whynter 2-quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker

Compact Design Automatic pre-freezing saves time on preparation and eliminates the need for using salt and ice. Amazon

Here’s a two-quart ice cream maker that’s perfect for enjoying a family-sized portion of frozen desserts without ever setting foot in an ice cream parlor. It features easy-to-use LCD controls and a timer function with an audible alarm. The aluminum mixing bowl and churn blade are removable for easy cleaning, and the unit features automatic shutoff capability in the unlikely event of a jam.

Related: See all the best Amazon deals available right now.

Wrapping up our Prime Day preview

As you’ve no doubt gathered from our Prime Day preview, we love the frantic deal-hunting that the event brings. Amazon Prime Day 2021 promises to bring some killer sales, especially on Amazon’s signature products like the Kindle, Fire, and Echo lines, but you’ll have to have a quick finger to score the best deals. Check back with us regularly so we can help you capture the best deals online.