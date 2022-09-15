Garmin turns 32 this year. Since you can’t buy a company a gift, treat yourself to a new watch with Garmin’s birthday sale—we’re partial to the fēnix 6S, which is up to $250 off, depending on the model you choose.

We’ve featured Garmin watches many times in our coverage, from our Instinct 2 Solar review to naming the Vivomove HR as the best hybrid smartwatch with heart rate monitor. The fēnix 6S lets you combine mapping, music, and pace planning on your workouts so you can make the most of your marathon prep. It features a built-in heart sensor and pulse oximeter, and plenty of built-in programs for practically every sport. The 42mm and 47mm standard watch is on sale for $449.99, $200 off its $649.99 retail price. The Sapphire model, equipped with scratch-free Sapphire sapphire glass, is $549.99, $200 of its $749.99 retail price. The Solar model with built-in solar charging, is $599.99, $200 off its $799.99 retail price. The 51mm case of the standard, Sapphire, and Solar models are on sale for $549.99, $599.99, and $699.99, respectively.

Take advantage of Garmin’s birthday sale fast—it ends Sept. 18, since no party can last forever. Here’s what else is on sale as part of the festivities: