The weather is warming up, the birds are chirping, and the air … is starting to be too pollinated for our sensitive noses. Allergy medicine is an acceptable remedy, but you can include more in your arsenal to stop the sneezing, sniffles, tears, and itchiness. We’re fond of this Shark air purifier, which features a never-change filter and $60 off at Amazon.

Shark NeverChange Whole Home Air Purifier $269.99 (Was $329.99)

A Shark HP302 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX on a plain background

Shark

We recommend this air purifier to tackle mold, but we also love it for allergies. Mold is an allergen, after all. This air purifier captures 99.98% of micro-sized particles, and you only need to replace it once every five years. Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and adjusts power accordingly It has a 1400-square-foot coverage area, meaning it can purify your entire apartment or just one large room. To clean, remove the screens and wipe or rinse.

