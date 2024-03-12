We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The tax return has hit your bank account, you just got a merit increase from your job, and maybe you even have some leftover cash from your bonus. We currently live in Trying Times, and the smart adult thing to do is put some of that cash away—emphasis on some. But what will you do with some of your sums? We recommend an outdoor security system from Blink that’s currently 50% off. You’ll save money, protect your home, and catch porch pirates in the act. Wins all around, if you ask us.

These wire-free smart security cameras have a two-year battery life and can be controlled via the Blink app. Each camera produces 1080p live video, crisp-two-way audio, and even infrared night vision for keeping an eye on this when the sun sets. A Blink subscription plan lets you access person detection and cloud storage. The kit comes with five Outdoor 4 cameras, a Sync 2 Module, 10 AA batteries, five mounting kits, one USB cable, and one power adapter.

If you only want one Blink camera, the one-camera system is 35% off, down to $64.99 from $99.99.

