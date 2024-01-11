We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

So you’ve cleaned up your house after all that rain, only to find that the musty smell continues to linger. An air purifier for mold can help. Thankfully, our favorite one is on sale at Amazon an less than $200.

If you’re looking for an air purifier that covers a massive area and picks through particles with a fine-toothed comb, look no further than the PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier. It covers 1,115 square feet and comes with a HEPA 14 filter that’s 10 times more powerful than HEPA 13. It’s third-party lab tested and certified, and was developed by scientists and virologists at Harvard, MIT, Johns Hopkins, and Oxford universities. This is pretty much a hospital-grade air purifier that’s a fraction of the cost.

