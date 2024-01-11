Our favorite air purifier for mold is 32% off at Amazon—snag it today
You, your lungs, and your wallet can rest easy with this PuroAir air purifier deal at Amazon.
So you’ve cleaned up your house after all that rain, only to find that the musty smell continues to linger. An air purifier for mold can help. Thankfully, our favorite one is on sale at Amazon an less than $200.
PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier $154.99 (Was $229)
PuroAir
If you’re looking for an air purifier that covers a massive area and picks through particles with a fine-toothed comb, look no further than the PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier. It covers 1,115 square feet and comes with a HEPA 14 filter that’s 10 times more powerful than HEPA 13. It’s third-party lab tested and certified, and was developed by scientists and virologists at Harvard, MIT, Johns Hopkins, and Oxford universities. This is pretty much a hospital-grade air purifier that’s a fraction of the cost.
