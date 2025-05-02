Ruggable makes washable Star Wars rugs and they’re on sale for May the 4th

Whether you want a small area rug with a subtle nod to Star Wars or a huge carpet with Darth Vader's face on it, they're all on sale for the holiday.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

It’s tricky to be a full-on nerd as well as a person who cares about home decor. Most Star Wars-themed home goods look like they belong in a kid’s bedroom. Ruggable, however, offers a new line of washable Star Wars rugs that look like they belong in an adult’s home. For the May the 4th holiday, they’re currently all 15 percent off, which is a rare discount for Ruggable products.

Each link below goes to the 2-foot-by-three-foot area rug version of the design. But, you can go much bigger—up to 9 feet by 12 feet if you really want to show off your Star Wars pride. You can also choose between the standard pad or the cushioned pad, depending on how luxurious you want to feel. We say go for the cushion. Treat yourself. It’s the only Star Wars holiday of the year, after all.

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, The Rebellion $101 (w/ coupon, was $129)

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with the Millennium Falcon and other ships on it.
Join the rebellion.

Ruggable

Ruggable rugs are awesome because they’re washable, so if you spill some junk on them or get footprints on them, you can simply wash them as long as they’ll fit in your machine. That’s much better than paying for a custom cleaning or standing out in the yard hitting it with a tennis racket. The rugs come in square, rectangular, and even circular to fit your space. Choose the standard pad or the cushioned pad, each of which has a non-slip surface on the bottom to keep the rug from boldly going where no rug has gone before as you walk on it. (Yes, I know that’s Star Trek, but stick with me here.)

You may notice that the original price of these rugs went up slightly due to tariffs, but the 15-percent discount drops them well below their original price, so this is a deal even with the slight price rise. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the designs. Get one for every room in your house and show everyone what a true fan you are. Then pretend you’re flying an X-wing every time you vacuum.

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Armada Black

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with line drawings of rebel ships
The line drawing style creates a classy look.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Smugglers Geo R2D2 Blue

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with a variety of ships on it
The classic blue-and-white colorway immediately says Star Wars.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Rogue Squadron Grey

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with X-Wings in an abstract pattern in gray
You might not notice that it’s a spaceship if you’re not looking.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Rogue Squadron Dark Teal

Ruggable Star Wars Rug X-wing pattern in blue
The blue adds a nice pop of color.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Rogue Squadron Dark Sage

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with X-wings in green
The green is very versatile.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Mandalore Scarlet Red

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with a bright red pattern of the mandalore
This bounty hunter rug will really tie the room together.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Empire Strikes Back Toile Blue

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with a map on it
This is like the adult version of that road rug we had when we were kids.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Darth Vader Black

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with Darth Vader
Imagine you drop a glob of ranch on Darth’s face. You better apologize.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Dark Side Damask Blue

Ruggable Star Wars Rug With a Darth Vader pattern in blue
This is a subtle nod to Darth.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Dark Side Damask Black

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with Darth Vader pattern in black.
Join the dark side by getting a dark rug.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Dark Side Damask Black

Ruggable Star Wars Rugs Dark side ships deal

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Grogu Trellis Black

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with Grogu Trellis Black
The black design makes it a great design for a larger room.

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Grogu Trellis Ash Grey

Ruggable Star Wars Rug Grogu Trellis in beige
The beige is a good option for people who don’t have a black dog (like I do).

Ruggable

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Grogu Trellis Sage Green

Ruggable Star Wars Rug with Grogu Trellis in green
OK, full disclosure, I don’t know who Grogu Trellis is. He’sa one of the puppets, right?

Ruggable
 

