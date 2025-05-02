Ruggable makes washable Star Wars rugs and they’re on sale for May the 4th

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s tricky to be a full-on nerd as well as a person who cares about home decor. Most Star Wars-themed home goods look like they belong in a kid’s bedroom. Ruggable, however, offers a new line of washable Star Wars rugs that look like they belong in an adult’s home. For the May the 4th holiday, they’re currently all 15 percent off, which is a rare discount for Ruggable products.

Each link below goes to the 2-foot-by-three-foot area rug version of the design. But, you can go much bigger—up to 9 feet by 12 feet if you really want to show off your Star Wars pride. You can also choose between the standard pad or the cushioned pad, depending on how luxurious you want to feel. We say go for the cushion. Treat yourself. It’s the only Star Wars holiday of the year, after all.

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, The Rebellion $101 (w/ coupon, was $129) Join the rebellion. Ruggable See It

Ruggable rugs are awesome because they’re washable, so if you spill some junk on them or get footprints on them, you can simply wash them as long as they’ll fit in your machine. That’s much better than paying for a custom cleaning or standing out in the yard hitting it with a tennis racket. The rugs come in square, rectangular, and even circular to fit your space. Choose the standard pad or the cushioned pad, each of which has a non-slip surface on the bottom to keep the rug from boldly going where no rug has gone before as you walk on it. (Yes, I know that’s Star Trek, but stick with me here.)

You may notice that the original price of these rugs went up slightly due to tariffs, but the 15-percent discount drops them well below their original price, so this is a deal even with the slight price rise. Keep scrolling to see the rest of the designs. Get one for every room in your house and show everyone what a true fan you are. Then pretend you’re flying an X-wing every time you vacuum.

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Armada Black The line drawing style creates a classy look. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Smugglers Geo R2D2 Blue The classic blue-and-white colorway immediately says Star Wars. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Rogue Squadron Grey You might not notice that it’s a spaceship if you’re not looking. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Rogue Squadron Dark Teal The blue adds a nice pop of color. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Rogue Squadron Dark Sage The green is very versatile. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Mandalore Scarlet Red This bounty hunter rug will really tie the room together. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Empire Strikes Back Toile Blue This is like the adult version of that road rug we had when we were kids. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Darth Vader Black Imagine you drop a glob of ranch on Darth’s face. You better apologize. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Dark Side Damask Blue This is a subtle nod to Darth. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Dark Side Damask Black Join the dark side by getting a dark rug. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Grogu Trellis Black The black design makes it a great design for a larger room. Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Grogu Trellis Ash Grey The beige is a good option for people who don’t have a black dog (like I do). Ruggable See It

Ruggable x Star Wars Washable 2'x3' Area Rug, Grogu Trellis Sage Green OK, full disclosure, I don’t know who Grogu Trellis is. He’sa one of the puppets, right? Ruggable See It