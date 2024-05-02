We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the Flash Pro Plus can charge up to six devices simultaneously, making it a valuable addition to your tech-charging collection. Even better, it’s now available at a further reduced price.

Tailored for Apple users, the Flash Pro Plus stands out impressively with its robust 25000mAh capacity, which can seamlessly charge up to six devices simultaneously, including smartphones, laptops, an Apple Watch, and more. The Flash Pro Plus employs graphene technology, offering faster charging speeds, improved heat dissipation, and extended lifecycles compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Offered by the esteemed Panasonic brand, this graphene composite enables the power bank to support up to 100W charging via its USB-C port, positioning it among the quickest portable chargers on the market. The graphene battery technology boosts performance and enhances safety with superior thermal management, minimizing the risk of overheating. Additionally, the power bank features multiple layers of protection against overcharging, short-circuiting, and other potential hazards, ensuring the device and connected gadgets are kept safe and secure.

MagSafe compatibility elevates the Flash Pro Plus’s convenience and functionality. For iPhone 12 and later model users, this power bank also provides a seamless magnetic attachment, allowing for a secure and efficient cable-free device that recharges from 0% to 100% in only 70 minutes. This feature is especially advantageous for people on the move, as it eliminates the need for multiple cords and guarantees a stable charge.

Regarding portability, the Flash Pro Plus is compact, sleek, and durable, making it easy to carry. Despite its high capacity and advanced features, it remains surprisingly lightweight due to its graphene construction. This compact design, along with its rapid charging capabilities and MagSafe compatibility, renders it an essential tool for anyone needing a dependable power source while on the go.

Snag the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh Graphene Power Bank w/ Magsafe Compatibility, now further on sale for $199.97 (reg. $319) with no code required.

