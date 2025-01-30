Flowers die. LEGO flowers do not (and they’re 20% off).

Roses are red, violets are blue, your flowers will die, so LEGO bouquets are a great buy. Don’t write that in a Valentine’s Day card, but do consider swapping your usual floral arrangement for the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set, now 20 percent off on Amazon. Sure, some people might argue that LEGO flowers are less romantic than a dozen fresh-cut roses, but those people forget that wilted, crusty week-old flowers are a bummer. Flowers made of tiny plastic bricks maintain their vibrant color and require zero water changes.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set

A bouquet of LEGO flowers works when it’s not Valentine’s Day too. I stayed at an apartment in Paris last summer that was filled with LEGO bouquets—they were colorful, playful, and brought beaucoup joy to the flat. This set contains 756 pieces and stands over 14 inches tall when assembled. Order some takeout, put on a romantic movie, and put together some Legos. Sounds like a perfect date to me.

More LEGO flowers deals:

 

