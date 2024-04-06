We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, Flash Pro Plus helps power up to six devices simultaneously and provides a powerful tool for your tech-charging arsenal. Best yet, it’s now further on sale with code SECURE20 for a limited time.

Brought to you by the distinguished Panasonic brand and designed for Apple users, Flash Pro Plus is a force to be reckoned with. Boasting a substantial 25000mAh capacity and the ability to charge up to six devices at a time, including smartphones, laptops, your Apple Watch, and more—Flash Pro Plus utilizes graphene technology, which enables faster charging speeds, better heat dissipation, and longer lifecycle compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

This graphene composite allows the power bank to support up to 100W charging through its USB-C port, making it one of the fastest portable chargers available. Its graphene battery technology enhances performance and ensures safety through better thermal management, reducing the risk of overheating. Moreover, the power bank is equipped with multiple layers of protection against overcharging, short-circuiting, and other potential hazards, ensuring the device and the connected gadgets remain safe and secure.

MagSafe compatibility further enhances Flash Pro Plus in terms of convenience and functionality. For users of iPhone 12 and later models, the power bank offers a seamless magnetic attachment, providing a secure and efficient charging experience without the need for cables. This feature is particularly beneficial for those on the go, as it eliminates the hassle of multiple wires and ensures a stable connection.

The compact device is easy to carry, sleek, and durable. Despite its high capacity and advanced features, the Flash Pro Plus is surprisingly lightweight, thanks to graphene. This compact design, coupled with its fast charging speeds and MagSafe compatibility, makes it an indispensable tool for anyone needing a reliable power source on the move.

Grab the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh Graphene Power Bank with MagSafe Compatibility, now on sale for $183.99 (reg. $319) with code SECURE20 through April 7 at 11:59 p.m.

StackSocial prices subject to change.