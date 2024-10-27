A charging station that slays the cable monster under your bed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve let the charging cable monster rule your nightstand for far too long—ready to conquer him once and for all? While those iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPad cords look like a scene out of a horror movie, this wireless charging station can help tame the beast within.

Imagine only having one cord on your nightstand to charge your Apple devices. That’s the Magstand Mini. It’s also a bedside lamp if that monster made you a little afraid of the dark. Get yours for $44.99 with free shipping (reg. $69.99).

From scary, tangled cables to a neat charging setup

The charging monster got to us all. As we treated ourselves to those smartwatches and wireless earbuds, we just added more cords to our nightstands. Now? We have an unruly bedside monster from a John Carpenter movie.

Plug this bedside charging station in instead. One central power cord gives you the following:

MagSafe charging for iPhones

Qi-wireless charging up to 15W for your earbuds

Apple Watch charging for all models

An additional USB-A port for an iPad or another device

If you’re not quite sure that the spooky monster is gone, use the built-in nightlight. It has two adjustable brightness levels, so you can declutter your nightstand even more or easily access your devices in the middle of the night.

A note on MagSafe charging

If your phone or case isn’t MagSafe-compatible, your purchase includes a metal ring that you can use to make it work with this charger. Then, you can enjoy magnetic attachment with this gadget and other MagSafe accessories.

Ready to declutter your nightstand? Get your Magstand Mini wireless charging station for $44.99 with free shipping (reg. $69.99) and save 35 percent.

