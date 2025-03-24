📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

Walmart is clearing out Milwaukee battery-powered tools for spring

Whether you need a new set of impact-grade sockets, a standalone tool, or even an extra Milwaukee battery, they're all on sale right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 1 Hour Ago

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve probably heard about Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which starts on the 25th, but other retailers are counterprogramming with some big savings. Right now, Walmart has a ton of Milwaukee power tools discounted for the lowest prices we have seen this year. The deals include everything from large kits to single tools, and even extra batteries. If you’re trying to round out your collection of high-end power tools before spring DIY season starts, this is a great opportunity to do it.

Milwaukee 3497-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Impact Driver — $180 (was $277)

Milwaukee 12v tool kit deal plain background

Milwaukee

If you’re just starting out with power tools or you’re looking for an extra drill and driver combo to keep in your car or truck, this is a great compact set. The kit includes a 1/4-inch hex impact driver that’s powerful enough to put a screw into just about any surface short of a concrete slab. The 1/2-inch drill driver is a handy combo tool that can handle many jobs all on its own. Both devices run on Milwaukee’s M12 swappable battery system, which is compatible with 125 other tools in the line.

These are very compact tools. The driver is just 5 inches long while the drill driver is just 6 inches long. That makes them great for fitting into small spaces and also makes them more portable than larger tools. The kit comes with a charger, a pair of batteries, and a bag in which you can carry everything around.

Milwaukee 48-22-8425 PACKOUT Large Tool Box — $69 (was $104)

Milwaukee packout tool box product deal

Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Packout modular toolbox system is legendary for its toughness and versatility. This box can carry up to 100 pounds of tools at once and it’s IP67 rated for ruggedness. That means it’s fully waterproof and can survive drops, dust, and just about any other abuse the worksite can throw at it. The chunky handle makes it extremely easy to carry, too. It’s a great place to start in the Packout system, but beware that you’ll likely want more down the road.

Extra battery deals

Individual tool deals

Socket set and bit deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.