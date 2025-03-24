Walmart is clearing out Milwaukee battery-powered tools for spring

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You’ve probably heard about Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which starts on the 25th, but other retailers are counterprogramming with some big savings. Right now, Walmart has a ton of Milwaukee power tools discounted for the lowest prices we have seen this year. The deals include everything from large kits to single tools, and even extra batteries. If you’re trying to round out your collection of high-end power tools before spring DIY season starts, this is a great opportunity to do it.

Milwaukee 3497-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Impact Driver — $180 (was $277) Milwaukee See It

If you’re just starting out with power tools or you’re looking for an extra drill and driver combo to keep in your car or truck, this is a great compact set. The kit includes a 1/4-inch hex impact driver that’s powerful enough to put a screw into just about any surface short of a concrete slab. The 1/2-inch drill driver is a handy combo tool that can handle many jobs all on its own. Both devices run on Milwaukee’s M12 swappable battery system, which is compatible with 125 other tools in the line.

These are very compact tools. The driver is just 5 inches long while the drill driver is just 6 inches long. That makes them great for fitting into small spaces and also makes them more portable than larger tools. The kit comes with a charger, a pair of batteries, and a bag in which you can carry everything around.

Milwaukee 48-22-8425 PACKOUT Large Tool Box — $69 (was $104) Milwaukee See It

Milwaukee’s Packout modular toolbox system is legendary for its toughness and versatility. This box can carry up to 100 pounds of tools at once and it’s IP67 rated for ruggedness. That means it’s fully waterproof and can survive drops, dust, and just about any other abuse the worksite can throw at it. The chunky handle makes it extremely easy to carry, too. It’s a great place to start in the Packout system, but beware that you’ll likely want more down the road.

