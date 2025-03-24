Walmart is clearing out Milwaukee battery-powered tools for spring

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You’ve probably heard about Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, which starts on the 25th, but other retailers are counterprogramming with some big savings. Right now, Walmart has a ton of Milwaukee power tools discounted for the lowest prices we have seen this year. The deals include everything from large kits to single tools, and even extra batteries. If you’re trying to round out your collection of high-end power tools before spring DIY season starts, this is a great opportunity to do it.
Milwaukee 3497-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Impact Driver — $180 (was $277)
If you’re just starting out with power tools or you’re looking for an extra drill and driver combo to keep in your car or truck, this is a great compact set. The kit includes a 1/4-inch hex impact driver that’s powerful enough to put a screw into just about any surface short of a concrete slab. The 1/2-inch drill driver is a handy combo tool that can handle many jobs all on its own. Both devices run on Milwaukee’s M12 swappable battery system, which is compatible with 125 other tools in the line.
These are very compact tools. The driver is just 5 inches long while the drill driver is just 6 inches long. That makes them great for fitting into small spaces and also makes them more portable than larger tools. The kit comes with a charger, a pair of batteries, and a bag in which you can carry everything around.
Milwaukee 48-22-8425 PACKOUT Large Tool Box — $69 (was $104)
Milwaukee’s Packout modular toolbox system is legendary for its toughness and versatility. This box can carry up to 100 pounds of tools at once and it’s IP67 rated for ruggedness. That means it’s fully waterproof and can survive drops, dust, and just about any other abuse the worksite can throw at it. The chunky handle makes it extremely easy to carry, too. It’s a great place to start in the Packout system, but beware that you’ll likely want more down the road.
Extra battery deals
- Milwaukee M12 Red Lithium 12V 4.0Ah Power Tool Battery for M12 Tools $49 (was $70)
- MILWAUKEE M18 REDLITHIUM LI-ION BATTERY 12 AH FORGE HD12.0 $170 (was $249)
Individual tool deals
- Milwaukee, M18 FUEL Hex Cordless Impact Driver $109 (was $162)
- Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3″ 12V Brushless Cut Off Tool 2522-21XC with 4Ah Battery, Charger, Carbide Abrasive Blade, Diamond Tile Blade, & Tool Bag $223 (was $279)
- Milwaukee M18 6-1/4″ 18V Cordless Circular Saw 2630-20 (Bare Tool) $109 (was $139)
- Milwaukee M12 3/8 in Cordless Drill Driver, 275 in-lbs, 1500 RPM $69 (was $198)
- Milwaukee 2529-20 M12 FUEL 12V Compact Band Saw Bare Tool $179 (was $297)
- Milwaukee 2527-20 M12 FUEL HATCHET 6″ Pruning Saw, Bare Tool Only $187 (was $240)
- Milwaukee Tool M12 FUEL 1/2″ X 18″ Bandfile $205 (was $297)
- Milwaukee 2967-20 M18 FUEL ½ Inch High Torque Impact Wrench Friction Ring $217 (was $337)
- Milwaukee 2880-20 M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder w/Paddle Switch (Tool-Only) $135 (was $199)
- Milwaukee 3453-20 M12 FUEL 1/4″ Hex Impact Driver $114 (was $139)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Fuel 1/2″ Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless with Friction Ring $159 (was $249)
- Milwaukee 48-22-8422 PACKOUT Compact Tool Box $65 (was $97)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2″ Compact Impact Wrench, 250 ft-lbs, 18V 4 Speeds $152 (was $276)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Fuel Sawzall 1-1/4″ Reciprocating Saw Cordless Lithium-Ion Brushless $132 (was $199)
Socket set and bit deals
- Milwaukee 48-22-9486 Ratchet Socket Set with PACKOUT Organizer, 106pc $269 (was $331)
- Milwaukee Tool 12PCSHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 1/2″ Drive SAE Deep 6 Point Socket Set $91 (was $169)
- Milwaukee 3050-21 M12 FUEL INSIDER Box Ratchet Set, Extended Reach $353 (was $451)
- Milwaukee Tool SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Driver Bit Set – 54PC $32 (was $53)
- Milwaukee 48-32-4082 100 Pc. Shockwave PACKOUT Bit Set $70 (was $99)
- Milwaukee 48-32-4023 Shockwave Impact Duty 45 Piece Heavy Duty Driver Bit Set $25 (was $44)
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2457-21 M12 3/8 RATCHET TOOL KIT $139 (was $199)
- Milwaukee 49666805, 3/8″ Impact Duty Socket Wrench & Set, 36 Piece $179 (was $299)
- Milwaukee, 3/8-inch Metric Ratchet Socket Wrench & Set, 32 Piece $117 (was $175)