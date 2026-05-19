Why were T. rex’s arms so tiny?

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Tyrannosaurus rex is iconic for its ferocity and big teeth, as well as those teeny-tiny arms. The Cretaceous Period apex predator wasn’t the only carnivore with underdeveloped forelimbs, however. At least five groups of two-legged, mostly meat-eating theropod dinosaurs experienced a shortening of the upper arms over the course of their evolutionary journey. But why did they have such comically small claws? One team of researchers believes the answer is simple.

“It’s a case of ‘use it or lose it,’” University College London paleontologist Charlie Scherer said in a statement.

Scherer and his colleagues recently examined the data for 82 theropod species, including those in T. rex’s tyrannosaurid family. Their study published today in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences argues a combination of massive skulls and crushing jaws—coupled with increasingly large prey—had many theropods relying increasingly less on their forearms.

“We sought to understand what was driving this change and found a strong relationship between short arms and large, powerfully built heads,” explained Scherer. “The head took over from the arms as the method of attack.”

The team based their conclusions on a new system of assessing dinosaur skull strength based on attributes like overall dimensions, how tightly bones were joined in the head, and bite force. Unsurprisingly, T. rex came in first place for bite force, followed by the Tyrannotitan. Almost as large as a T. rex, the Tyrannotitan lived in present-day Argentina during the Early Cretaceous over 30 million years before its famous descendent. In each example, the reason for short arms likely coincided with hunting larger and larger dinner targets.

“Trying to pull and grab at a 100–foot–long sauropod with your claws is not ideal. Attacking and holding on with the jaws might have been more effective,” added Scherer.

Overall, the team identified a bigger correlation between skull strength and smaller arms than with either skull or body size. This conclusion is further supported by some theropod dinosaurs with strong heads, tiny forelimbs, and a relatively small stature. For example, Majungasaurus roamed present-day Madagascar 70 million years ago while weighing about 1.75 tons—around a fifth the size of T. rex.

Not every dinosaur’s limbs shrank in the same way, either. Abelisaurids like Majungasaurus exhibited smaller arms past their elbows as well as their hands, while tyrannosaurid arms reduced proportionally. In each case, it seems that the theropods initially had far more success latching onto prey with their powerful jaws, then evolution did the rest of the work.

As to which dinosaur had the teeniest forearms, the answer according to Scherer is clear.

“The Carnotaurus had ridiculously tiny arms, smaller than the T. rex,” he said.