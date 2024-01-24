Don’t wait for a dead car battery to buy this jump starter at Amazon
No need to phone a friend or the towing company for a jump. Simply snag your own car jump starter. This one is 47% off at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cars and the cold are like cats and water: there are very few of them that remain unfazed when exposed to it. Cars and cats are also fickle, obstinate, and taking them for a routine appointment can lead to a very expensive surprise. And, just like how you can coax a cat with their favorite treats, you can get your car roaring with a jump starter. We found one from NEXPOW that’s highly rated, portable, and 47% off. You finally don’t need to phone a friend to get a jump.
NEXPOW Car Jump Starter $47.97 (Was $89.99)
Nexpow
This car jump starter is perfect for energizing all kinds of things, including boats, motorcycles, ATVs, tire inflators, and inverters. If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, this particular starter comes with a built-in flashlight in case of emergencies. This particular model comes with 1500A amps, but it’s available in 4000A and 5000A if you need more juice.
