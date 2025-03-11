How to build the best bug-out bag

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When disaster strikes, there’s no time to rummage through your house looking for the things you need, the most important pieces of your life. When it’s time to go, you grab what’s closest and you get out. That’s the core idea behind a bug-out bag: a pre-packed, easy-to-carry survival and evacuation kit that lets you leave at a moment’s notice. It should contain pretty much everything you need to spend up to three self-sufficient days away from your home.

Bug-Out bags aren’t just for hardcore preppers planning for the apocalypse. The reality is, more people than ever, including those in urban areas, are finding themselves in situations where they need to evacuate in a hurry. Having a plan, and a bug-out bag ready to go, isn’t paranoid, it’s being prepared for those things we hope will never happen, in case they do.



A good bug-out bag isn’t just about survival, it’s about maintaining stability when everything else is uncertain. Sure, you’ll need essentials like food, water, and first-aid supplies, but it should also include important documents, medications, and anything else that keeps your life running when home isn’t an option. And if you’ve got kids or pets? Their needs should be covered too.

The key is packing smart: light enough to carry, tough enough to handle real-world use, and comprehensive enough to keep you going. Here’s a list of stuff you should seriously consider including when building the best bugout bag for you.

The bag

Yeti Ranchero 20L Stan Horaczek See It

A backpack is the go-to choice for most people. Look for something at least 20 liters in volume, but if you’re packing for multiple people or pets, you may need something bigger. A good pack should have external pockets for easy access to essentials and a comfortable waist belt to help distribute weight if you end up covering ground on foot. The Yeti Ranchero is a bit pricy, but it allows for easy access to everything in the bag in a hurry thanks to clever zipper design in the front.

If carrying everything on your back isn’t ideal, a rolling duffel bag is another great option. They’re lightweight, easy to pack, and a breeze to maneuver over smooth terrain. If you go this route, pick one with shoulder straps so you’re not stuck dragging it if you encounter rough terrain or flights of stairs.

High Sierra Travel Bag, Steel Grey/Mercury, 22 High Sierra See It

The right bag isn’t just about storage; it’s about mobility when it matters most. Before you commit, load it up and take it for a walk. If it’s too heavy or awkward, rethink your setup.

Whatever you choose, comfort and durability should be top priorities. A bag that falls apart or slows you down isn’t just inconvenient, it could be dangerous.

How to pack a bug-out bag

Prioritize accessibility and efficiency in your bug-out bag. In a high-stress situation, you don’t want to be digging through a mess of supplies, trying to remember where you stashed your flashlight.

Label everything and pack with consistency. Every time you open your bag, you should know exactly where everything is. Small waterproof bags, packing cubes, and containers can separate and organize medical supplies, food, tools, and important documents.

Adventure Travel Packing Cubes, IP65 Water&Dust Proof Organizer Wet Bags Suited nomad See It

Take a moment to go through it, make sure you know where everything is. The more familiar you are with your setup, the faster and smoother your evacuation will be.



If you have a larger family and are packing bags for multiple people to carry in your household, pack them the same way so everyone is familiar with the layout. And make sure that absolute essentials are not spread over multiple packs, causing chaos if you lose one of them.

Where to keep it

Make sure you can grab your bag fast. Where you store it is just as important as what’s inside. Keep it in an easy-to-reach, known location where you or anyone in your household can find it in seconds.

Untethered 4-Pack Luggage Tag Set | Luggage Tags Untethered See It

Mark your bag with bright-colored tape or tags so it’s easy to spot in a dark or cluttered space. A cool, dry area is ideal to keep your gear in top condition, away from moisture and extreme temperatures.

A bug-out bag isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it kind of thing. Your, and your family’s, needs change over time. Your kit should evolve with them. Make it a habit to reassess and update your bag at least once a year. Check expiration dates on food, water, and medications. If you’ve added a pet to the family, had a child, or developed new medical needs, make sure your kit reflects those changes. Make sure anything with a built-in battery gets charged occasionally.

Important documents you’ll need in an emergency

While documents might not seem like an essential, it’s important that you be able to prove who you are, and what you own, in a disaster situation. You never want to need a copy of a document that is sitting damp on your desk back at home.

Magpul DAKA Pouch Zippered Tactical Range Tool and Gear Bag Magpul See It

Bring copies of your identification documents so that you can prove who you are, whether you are in one country or heading to the next.

Passports

Drivers licenses

Birth certificates

It is also important to be able to prove what you own, and how you have protected it, especially if total loss, like in a fire, is possible. Bring copies of documents that can quickly help you recover from a disaster without having to go back and forth with government offices or insurance companies.

Insurance policies

Bank Records

Deeds

Make sure these documents are well organized and stored in a waterproof container

Communication & Navigation

Wherever you’re going, you want to be able to know how to get there and communicate with others as you are on the

NOAA Weather Radio

Eton Odyssey Hand Crank Emergency Radio, NOAA Weather Radio Eto See It

A battery or hand-crank-powered weather radio will not only let you stay in the know even if cell service is down, but it can also keep you entertained and warn you about new emergencies or dangerous weather patterns. Many of these radios also have other helpful survival tools.

Maps of the area and a compass

TurnOnSport Orienteering Compass – Advanced Scout Compass TurnOnSport See It

Bring both road maps and topographical maps of your area so that you can know how to evacuate should the tried and true routes be blocked, shut down, or crammed with cars. Make sure you know how to use the maps, and don’t forget a compass.

Portable chargers

Anker Laptop Power Bank, 25,000mAh Portable Charger Anker See It

In the event your cell phone does still work, make sure you have the proper cords to keep it charged, and consider a compact battery pack (stored charged) to give you a full charge regardless of your access to infrastructure. The Anker model above has a built-in charging cable, so you won’t be stuck without a way to attach your device to the charger.

Phone card or backup phone

Having a backup phone or means to make calls can be a lifesaver should you forget/lose/break your cell phone in your evacuation.

Rite in the Rain Weatherproof Hard Bound Cover Sketchbook Notebook Rite in the Rain See It

Odds are, you don’t remember as many phone numbers as you’ll need in an emergency situation. Write down important numbers of family, friends, and important organizations. Laminate this list. This will ensure you can get in touch with who you need, whether or not you have your phone. A waterproof notebook is a great place to store that information.

Medical & Hygiene

You may be outside your home for a few days, make sure that you can stay healthy and clean.

Medications

PracMedic Bags EpiPen Carry Case- Insulated & Roomy Epi Pens Carrying Case PracMedic Bags See It

Make sure that you have enough of your prescriptions, including EpiPens and inhalers, to survive comfortably for a few days. Bring a copy of your prescriptions with you so that you can refill them if necessary.

Glasses

CamGo Tactical Sunglasses Hard Case Portable Molle Zipper Nylon Eyeglasses Carrying Case CamGo

Bring an extra set of eyeglasses if you need them and a copy of your prescription in case you lose the backups as well.

First-aid kit

EMT Pouch MOLLE Ifak Pouch Tactical MOLLE Medical First Aid Carlebben See It

A basic first-aid kit with bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, tweezers, gauze, etc., should cover most of your needs until you can get to more robust care. If you end up using the first-aid kit in a non-emergency situation, make sure to replace what you used.

Hygiene Kit

Keep yourself from getting sick while you’re on the move. A reasonable amount of toilet paper, as well as hand sanitizer, soap, and feminine hygiene products, will help you stay clean and prevent illness.

Sun Protection

BLUE LIZARD Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide 50+ Blue Lizard See It

Make sure you don’t get a painful and dehydrating burn with sun cover and sunscreen. If you have room for a sun hat or even some UPF sun protection clothing.

Money & Essentials

A little cash will not only keep you going, but it could get you out of a bind. Keep your keys with your cash; they’re both crucial for getting you out and getting you back

Cash

Pelican Wallet Pelican See It

A few hundred dollars in small bills can come in very handy if connectivity issues prevent credit card transactions.

Credit Cards

As backup and to use when you are in a more stable situation.

Extra Keys

Jumbo Vinyl Coated Floating Keychain Key floats JQuad See It

Have extra sets of your car and house keys so that you can go and get back in. Also, keep any copies of keys you may need, like for gates, sheds, or outbuildings. Put them on a keyring that’s easy to spot and hard to lose. A floating keyring can’t hurt, either.

Survival Gear

You don’t need to prepare for a weeks-long expedition, but you should be able to survive a day or two of roughing it until you reach a more stable situation.

Fire

Zippo Emergency Fire Kit Zippo See It

Bring multiple ways to start a fire, including matches in a waterproof container and a lighter. These can help you stay warm, signal, and boil water should your water system fail.

Whistle

HEIMDALL Emergency Whistle Heimdall See It

If you’re trapped and need to signal to rescuers, a whistle is a good option. You could also bring a signaling mirror if you think you might end up in a remote location and you want to provide a visual aid as to where you are.

Mulitool

Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT 15-in-1 EDC Multi tool See It

Look for one with a straight blade, a serrated blade, and pliers. This will help you cut most things, including cords, and deal with mechanical problems you may have. A dedicated knife is also a great thing to have outside the blade built into the multitool.

Flashlight

ThruNite Archer 2A C LED Rechargeable Flashlight Thrunite See It

Don’t rely on your phone for light. Don’t forget extra batteries.

Food & water

It’s essential to keep your body in working order. That means feeding yourself and staying hydrated.

Bottled water

Nalgene Sustain Tritan BPA-Free Water Bottle Nalgene See It

Bottled water can be heavy, but have a few on hand to get yourself moving and hydrated. A wide-mouth bottle is extra useful because it provides a water-tight way to store things when you’re not using it for hydration.

Water filtration

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Lifestraw See It

A filtration system can give you access to unlimited water. A portable filter or iodine treatment method will keep you hydrated and from getting sick. Make sure you have a means to carry treated water like a water bottle or bag.

Shelf-stable food

Make sure you can stay fueled for a few days. Granola bars and dried fruit work, but more robust options like freeze-dried meals and MREs may keep you more satisfied. Just be sure to store boxed food in airtight plastic or metal containers in a cool, dry place.

Shelter & Warmth

Stay warm and safe in the weather you are likely to encounter.

Tarp and paracord

TITAN Survival Patented Paracord 550 Titan See It

These are both incredibly useful and can make for an impromptu shelter. The tarp doesn’t have to be anything special. You can go with something relatively light and affordable.

Emergency blanket or sleeping bag

Swiss Safe 4 Pack Mylar Emergency Blankets for Survival Swiss Safe See It

If you have to hunker down, it’s crucial that you can do so while staying warm. These foil blankets help retain warmth even though they’re extremely thin. Once they have been used, however, grab some new ones. They don’t fold well and tend to become crinkled messes in a hurry.

Change of clothes

Have one full set of season and location-appropriate clothing, including base layers, socks, and rain gear.

Infants, children, & pets

Make sure you can care for those who depend on you.

Infants

Equip yourself with extra, durably packaged, formula, diapers, wipes, and bottles. And make sure those important forms like birth certificate and vaccination records go with yours.

Children

Children will have the same needs as adults above, but consider adding a few comfort items like a toy or blanket to try to keep morale high.

Pets

Ruffwear, Trail Runner Ultralight Packable Dog Bowl Ruffwear See It

Bring extra food, leashes, collapsible bowls, and any medications and paperwork.

Conclusion

Prepare your bug-out bag well, and you will be ready to get up and go, regardless of the disaster. Remember, though, these are not permanent solutions; they are living solutions. Regularly update your forms, keys, and medications, and make sure you are not headed into your disaster with expired food, leaky containers, and moldy clothing.