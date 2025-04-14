Walmart is clearing out ReadyWise emergency food supplies so stock up before you need it

Whether you're prepping for an emergency or planning a long outdoor adventure, this shelf-stable food is easy to grab and stays good for 25 years.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 14, 2025 10:50 AM EDT

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t have to be a hardcore prepper to get ready for a possible emergency. You should have some supplies on hand (and a bugout bag) just in case. Right now, Walmart is having a clearance sale on ReadyWise meals and other food supplies meant for long-term storage. They’re great to have in a pinch, but they can also be useful for longer camping trips and adventures where DoorDash isn’t an option. There are a ton of options on sale, so stock up now; maybe you can be the Gordon Ramsay of the post-apocalypse world. Or you can just have a warm meal during an extended power outage.

ReadyWise PREP STORAGE MEAL for BACKPACKING and CAMPING, 100 Serving Emergency Food Supply Bucket — $70 (was $125)

ReadyWise 100-serving emergency food bucket on a plain background on sale at Walmart

ReadyMade

The product page for this bucket of food uses the word “delectable,” and that’s ambitious for a pail full of dehydrated food,. But it does offer an impressive selection of food that’s good for up to 25 years. The bucket itself is waterproof, so it’s great to keep in an emergency kit or closet. Once you break into it, it offers a solid mix of main dishes, side dishes, and even drink mixes to keep things interesting. It’s a total of 100 servings, so grabbing one for each family member will keep everybody feeling full for several days. Here’s a selection of what’s inside:

  • Creamy Pasta & Vegetables
  • Pasta Alfredo
  • Apple Cinnamon Cereal
  • Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain Cereal
  • Chicken Flavored Noodle Soup
  • Southwest Rice & Beans
  • Pancake Mix
  • Creamy Yogurt Style Dessert
  • Orange Drink Mix
  • Buttered Broccoli
  • Whey Milk Alternative

ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Ready Grab Bag — $49 (was $125)

ReadyMad emergency food grab bag on a plain background on sale at Walmart

ReadyMade

You don’t have to get a bucket of food if you’d like something even more portable. This easy-to-pack grab bag offers 60 shelf-stable servings of food that are good for up to 25 years. They’re packed tightly into a compact red bag that’s waterproof when fully closed. The bag has a handle, so you could use a simple carabiner to clip it onto the outside of your go bag or hiking backpack.

Here’s what you get:

  • 3 Pouches of Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain Cereal (12 Total Servings)
  • 2 Pouches of Crunchy Granola (8 Total Servings)
  • 2 Pouches of Cheesy Macaroni (8 Total Servings)
  • 2 Pouches of Creamy Pasta & Vegetables (8 Total Servings)
  • 2 Pouches of Gluten-Free Potatoes & Chicken Flavored Pot Pie (8 Total Servings)
  • 2 Pouches of Gluten-Free Teriyaki Rice (8 Total Servings)
  • 2 Pouches of Savory Stroganoff (8 Total Servings)

More ReadyWise emergency food deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.