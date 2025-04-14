Walmart is clearing out ReadyWise emergency food supplies so stock up before you need it

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You don’t have to be a hardcore prepper to get ready for a possible emergency. You should have some supplies on hand (and a bugout bag) just in case. Right now, Walmart is having a clearance sale on ReadyWise meals and other food supplies meant for long-term storage. They’re great to have in a pinch, but they can also be useful for longer camping trips and adventures where DoorDash isn’t an option. There are a ton of options on sale, so stock up now; maybe you can be the Gordon Ramsay of the post-apocalypse world. Or you can just have a warm meal during an extended power outage.

ReadyWise PREP STORAGE MEAL for BACKPACKING and CAMPING, 100 Serving Emergency Food Supply Bucket — $70 (was $125) ReadyMade See it

The product page for this bucket of food uses the word “delectable,” and that’s ambitious for a pail full of dehydrated food,. But it does offer an impressive selection of food that’s good for up to 25 years. The bucket itself is waterproof, so it’s great to keep in an emergency kit or closet. Once you break into it, it offers a solid mix of main dishes, side dishes, and even drink mixes to keep things interesting. It’s a total of 100 servings, so grabbing one for each family member will keep everybody feeling full for several days. Here’s a selection of what’s inside:

Creamy Pasta & Vegetables

Pasta Alfredo

Apple Cinnamon Cereal

Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain Cereal

Chicken Flavored Noodle Soup

Southwest Rice & Beans

Pancake Mix

Creamy Yogurt Style Dessert

Orange Drink Mix

Buttered Broccoli

Whey Milk Alternative

ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply Ready Grab Bag — $49 (was $125) ReadyMade See it

You don’t have to get a bucket of food if you’d like something even more portable. This easy-to-pack grab bag offers 60 shelf-stable servings of food that are good for up to 25 years. They’re packed tightly into a compact red bag that’s waterproof when fully closed. The bag has a handle, so you could use a simple carabiner to clip it onto the outside of your go bag or hiking backpack.

Here’s what you get:

3 Pouches of Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain Cereal (12 Total Servings)

2 Pouches of Crunchy Granola (8 Total Servings)

2 Pouches of Cheesy Macaroni (8 Total Servings)

2 Pouches of Creamy Pasta & Vegetables (8 Total Servings)

2 Pouches of Gluten-Free Potatoes & Chicken Flavored Pot Pie (8 Total Servings)

2 Pouches of Gluten-Free Teriyaki Rice (8 Total Servings)

2 Pouches of Savory Stroganoff (8 Total Servings)

