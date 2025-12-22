62 digital and subscription gifts you can buy and send instantly from your phone

It's too late to get a gift shipped and shopping in-store is a nightmare. Grab one of these thoughtful digital or subscription gifts instead.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Bokksu snack box subscription
Bokksu

OK, so you waited too long to order a present online. You don’t want to brave the crowds. And you do’t want to disappoint everyone during the holidays. We got you. This list contains more than 60 digital and subscriptions gifts that are more personal and interesting than a boring vanilla gift card. So, while Christmas Vacation may have given jelly of the month clubs a bad name, there are some great subscriptions out there taht anyone would love to receive.

Editor’s picks

Food subscriptions and delivery

Coffee and snack subscriptions

Science, documentaries, and cinephile streaming

Audio and reading

Learning and skills

Software and digital tools

Privacy, backup, and account protection

Outdoors, maps, and planning

  • AllTrails+ (Gift) — Offline maps, better trail intel, and fewer navigation mistakes.

Fitness, recovery, and wellness

 
