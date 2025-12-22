62 digital and subscription gifts you can buy and send instantly from your phone

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

OK, so you waited too long to order a present online. You don’t want to brave the crowds. And you do’t want to disappoint everyone during the holidays. We got you. This list contains more than 60 digital and subscriptions gifts that are more personal and interesting than a boring vanilla gift card. So, while Christmas Vacation may have given jelly of the month clubs a bad name, there are some great subscriptions out there taht anyone would love to receive.

Editor’s picks

Food subscriptions and delivery

Coffee and snack subscriptions

Science, documentaries, and cinephile streaming

Audio and reading

Learning and skills

Privacy, backup, and account protection

Bitwarden Premium — Password manager upgrades for people who want strong security without fuss.

— Password manager upgrades for people who want strong security without fuss. NordVPN (Retail Codes) — Extra privacy for travel, public Wi-Fi, and everyday browsing.

— Extra privacy for travel, public Wi-Fi, and everyday browsing. Backblaze Personal Backup — Automatic backups that can save someone from a laptop disaster.

Outdoors, maps, and planning

AllTrails+ (Gift) — Offline maps, better trail intel, and fewer navigation mistakes.

Fitness, recovery, and wellness