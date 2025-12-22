62 digital and subscription gifts you can buy and send instantly from your phone

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
OK, so you waited too long to order a present online. You don’t want to brave the crowds. And you do’t want to disappoint everyone during the holidays. We got you. This list contains more than 60 digital and subscriptions gifts that are more personal and interesting than a boring vanilla gift card. So, while Christmas Vacation may have given jelly of the month clubs a bad name, there are some great subscriptions out there taht anyone would love to receive.
Editor’s picks
- Bokksu (Snack Box Subscription) — Every month, this subscription box offers more than 20 snacks otherwise exclusive to Japan.
- CuriosityStream — A reliable gift for curious people: documentaries that feel smarter than scrolling.
- MasterClass (Gift) — Big-name instructors, slick production, and a fast way to spark a new hobby.
- Brilliant (Subscription) — Interactive learning that makes math and science feel like puzzles, not homework.
- Trade Coffee (Gift Subscription) — A monthly upgrade to their mornings, with beans matched to taste.
- DoorDash (Gift Card) — The most practical gift on the list: dinner without dishes.
Food subscriptions and delivery
- HelloFresh (Gift Cards) — Meal kits that remove planning while still letting them cook.
- Purple Carrot (Meal Kits) — Plant-based meal kits that make weeknights easier.
- Home Chef (Gift Cards) — Comfort-forward meal kits with lots of options.
- CookUnity (Gift Cards) — Chef-made meals delivered for busy people who still want real food.
- Daily Harvest (Digital Gift Card) — Freezer-friendly meals and smoothies for quick, decent eating.
- Sakara Life (Digital Gift Card) — A premium wellness-food pick for the health-focused friend.
- DoorDash (Gift Cards) — Dinner coverage when life gets hectic.
- Uber Eats / Uber (Gift Cards) — Useful for food delivery and rides in one place.
- Instacart (Gift Cards) — Groceries delivered, which is a real quality-of-life upgrade.
- ButcherBox (eGift Cards) — High-quality meat delivery for home cooks and grill people.
Coffee and snack subscriptions
- Trade Coffee (Gift Subscriptions) — A better coffee routine delivered on repeat.
- Goldbelly (Gift Cards) — Regional food shipped to their door, great for long-distance comfort cravings.
- Atlas Coffee Club (Gift Subscription) — Coffee that keeps things interesting month to month.
- Murray’s Cheese (Digital Gift Cards) — A direct line to excellent cheese and very good snacking.
- MistoBox (Coffee Gift Subscription) — Curated coffee for people who like variety but want quality control.
- Bean Box (Coffee of the Month Club) — A steady stream of better beans than most grocery aisles.
- Bokksu (Digital Gift Card) — Japanese snacks with enough variety to feel like a monthly surprise.
Science, documentaries, and cinephile streaming
- CuriosityStream (Gift) — Smart docs across science, history, tech, and nature.
- Nebula (Creator Streaming) — A streaming home for creator-led series and deep dives.
- The Great Courses Plus (Gift) — Lecture-series bliss for people who love going deep on a topic.
- The Criterion Channel (Gift) — For the film nerd: classics, restorations, and curated collections.
Audio and reading
- Audible (Gift Membership) — Audiobooks plus a monthly credit, ideal for commutes and errands.
- Libro.fm (Gift Membership) — Audiobooks with a support-local-bookstores angle.
- Blinkist (Subscription) — Nonfiction summaries for people who want the core ideas fast.
- Readwise (Gift) — Saves and resurfaces highlights so reading actually turns into retained knowledge.
- Instapaper Premium — A calmer way to save long reads and actually get to them later.
- Kindle Unlimited — A lot of books for people who burn through titles quickly.
- Pocket Premium — Offline-friendly reading and a better system for your saved links.
- Calm (Gift) — Sleep help, meditations, and soundscapes for anyone who needs to unwind.
Learning and skills
- MasterClass (Gift) — Polished instruction that can kickstart a new interest fast.
- Skillshare (Gift Membership) — Creative and practical classes that are easy to sample and stick with.
- Pluralsight (Gift) — Career-boosting training in IT, security, dev, data, and cloud.
- Coursera Plus — A huge course catalog for structured learning across topics.
- Codecademy Pro — Guided coding paths with practical projects.
- DataCamp (Subscription) — Data skills in Python, SQL, and analytics, taught in small, steady steps.
- O’Reilly Online Learning — A deep library of tech books and courses for builders and problem-solvers.
- Rosetta Stone (Language Learning) — A classic pick for anyone planning travel or learning for work.
Software and digital tools
- Setapp (App Bundle) — One subscription for a large library of useful Mac and iOS apps.
- Descript (Subscription) — A friendly way to edit audio and video, especially for podcast and creator projects.
- Notion (Subscription) — Notes, docs, and organization tools for people who love systems.
- Todoist (Pro) — A clean task manager that helps people stay on top of a busy life.
- Fantastical / Flexibits Premium — Better scheduling and calendar tools for power users.
- YNAB (You Need A Budget) Gift — A practical gift that helps people build better money habits.
- 1Password (Gift Cards) — A password manager that reduces account chaos and improves security.
- Proton (Privacy Tools) — Privacy-focused email and related services for people who care about data control.
- JetBrains (Developer Tools) — Professional IDEs for coding and building projects faster.
Privacy, backup, and account protection
- Bitwarden Premium — Password manager upgrades for people who want strong security without fuss.
- NordVPN (Retail Codes) — Extra privacy for travel, public Wi-Fi, and everyday browsing.
- Backblaze Personal Backup — Automatic backups that can save someone from a laptop disaster.
Outdoors, maps, and planning
- AllTrails+ (Gift) — Offline maps, better trail intel, and fewer navigation mistakes.
Fitness, recovery, and wellness
- ClassPass (Gift Cards) — Lets them try different workouts without committing to one studio.
- WHOOP (Gift) — A recovery-first wearable membership for data-minded athletes.
- Oura (Gift Cards) — A strong sleep and recovery gift for people trying to feel better day to day.
- Myprotein (Supplements and Nutrition) — Protein and workout fuel for gym regulars.
- Courier Socks (Gift Card) — A simple way to upgrade an everyday essential.
