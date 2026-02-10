Amazon just dropped the prices on these editor-approved Flashforge 3D printers and filaments

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The cold weather makes this a great time to stay inside and work on projects you’ve been meaning to tackle for a while. 3D printing is a great hobby to pick up because it’s fun, but it can also be practical. You can make gaming figures and fidget toys all day until you need a replacement camera lens cap or other useful object. We’re fans of Flashforge printers here at PopSci, and Amazon has the company’s most popular models on sale for up to 32 percent off. Go grab one, then start making every weird thing you can think of.

Featured printer deals

Flashforge Adventurer 5M Pro

This is a great option of you want a streamlined experience. It’s an enclosed machine with onboard filtration and a built-in camera—three features that matter a lot more once you stop thinking of a 3D printer as a serious tool.

What you’re getting

Enclosed build + filtration: The Pro’s sealed shell helps keep prints more consistent (less warping from random drafts) and its filtration setup is designed to capture particulates and VOCs. That’s especially relevant if you ever plan to print ABS/ASA or other materials that you really don’t want venting into your living space.

220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume: That’s about an 8.7-inch cube of printable space. In practical terms, it’s plenty for the stuff most people actually print: brackets, mounts, tool organizers, hobby enclosures, small RC parts, cosplay pieces (often split into multiple sections), and all the typical household fixes.

High-speed CoreXY-style motion: Flashforge lists a max travel speed of 600 mm/s and high acceleration. Those numbers are the ceiling, not the day-to-day reality—but they’re still meaningful. A faster motion system can take a print that would’ve been an all-day affair on older machines and turn it into something you knock out between lunch and dinner, assuming you use sensible profiles and don’t demand museum-quality surface finish on a speed run.

Built-in camera: Remote monitoring is less about watching plastic cool in real time and more about catching failures early. It’s nice to be able to check a print from your phone/desktop instead of discovering a spaghetti sculpture six hours later.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to start with PLA and PETG (easy-mode materials) but also wants the option to print ABS/ASA later—without immediately needing to buy an enclosure, think hard about fumes, or rearrange their entire living space.

Flashforge Adventurer 5M

The Adventurer 5M is the more budget-friendly sibling, and it keeps a lot of the core appeal: the same 220 mm build volume and quality-of-life features that matter for beginners (like automated leveling and easier nozzle swaps). The big difference is right in the name: it’s not the “Pro,” and it doesn’t come with the same enclosed, filtered setup.

Auto-leveling / first-layer babysitting: Flashforge’s system reduces the classic beginner pain point: the first layer. If your foundation is bad, your print is probably doomed. Avoid catastrophes before they start.

Quick-release nozzles: Nozzles clog. Being able to swap a nozzle quickly makes maintenance feel like changing a lightbulb instead undertaking a large project.

Direct-drive extruder: This matters if you want to print softer, more flexible filaments (like TPU) down the line. Direct drive generally gives better control feeding the filament, which helps avoid jams and inconsistent extrusion.

Important reality check: This is an open-frame printer out of the box. Flashforge sells an enclosure kit separately, but if you know you want to print ABS/ASA soon (or you’re sensitive to fumes), the 5M Pro is the more straightforward buy.

Other Flashforge printer deal

If you’re specifically chasing multi-color printing, Flashforge also has the AD5X on sale. It’s built around a 4-color system, which is great for signs, figurines, labels. Just remember: multi-color printing is inherently more wasteful than single-color, because swaps usually mean purging filament to keep colors clean. It’s a trade.

Discounted Flashforge filament deals

If you’re just starting out, you want the most versatile filament you can get. The good news: for learning, PLA is forgiving, widely supported, and generally the easiest way to get clean prints while you figure out slicer settings. Once you’re comfortable, you can start experimenting with flashier “silk” PLA for decorative prints, or tougher materials like ASA when you need better heat and weather resistance.

PLA basics (easy mode)

Silk PLA (shinier, showier, slightly fussier)

Silk PLA is great for display pieces because it gives you a glossy finish without sanding and painting. The tradeoff: it can be a little more sensitive to settings than standard PLA. If you’re new, print a couple of small calibration pieces first so you don’t waste a whole spool learning the hard way.

Specialty PLA (for when you want your print to look expensive)

