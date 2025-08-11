The Sharpie S-Gels are our favorite pens and they’re less than $9 for a 12-pack at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It has been a long time since I’ve been in school, but every year during back-to-school season, I stock up on office supplies during annual sales. The Sharpie S-Gel pens are my favorite writing implements, and they’re currently cheaper than they have been all year at Amazon. I’m going to buy a few 12-packs to keep on hand for myself and my kids, who will inevitably siphon them off from me throughout the year.
Sharpie S-Gel Gel Pens, Black Barrel, Medium Point (0.7mm), Black Gel Ink Pens, 12 Count — $8.76 (was $12.99)See It
I hate writing with felt-tip markers like traditional Sharpies, but the company’s gel pens are a different story. These click-style retractable pens have 0.7mm tips, which makes for a robust line and a smooth glide over the paper. The retractable click is strong and reliable. The ink lasts for a long time. And even with the substantial ink flow, they’re surprisingly good at resisting smudges.
I know pen choice relies heavily on personal preference, but almost everyone to whom I’ve given one of these has really liked the way it writes.
Sharpie Creative Markers, Earth Tones, Water-Based Acrylic, Bullet Tip, Assorted Colors, 12 Count — $14.39 (was $24.99)See It
Drawing is not my thing, but I have always wished it was. These Creative Markers are meant for more creative pursuits, offering a selection of subtle earth tones to contrast with the typical stark black Sharpie look. They have the same Sharpie feel and ink quality, just in a more playful way.
