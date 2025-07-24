Our favorite portable jump starter is just $99 (down from $189) for a limited time

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You really should keep a portable jump starter in your car. These compact devices have enough power inside to revive a dead battery, allowing you to get home or at least to a safe location. Right now, Gooloo’s powerful GOOLOO GT4000S model is just $99, down from its regular $189 price. That’s 47% off the regular price. I have only seen it this cheap once this year, and it didn’t last long.

It may look relatively unassuming, but this rugged little box has enough juice inside to jumpstart up to a 12-liter gas engine. Unless you’re driving a giant tractor-trailer rig, that’s more than enough to bring your car back to life. The built-in cables easily connect to your car’s battery terminals with easy-to-read color coding. It’s nearly impossible to screw it up.

It charges quickly with a 100-watt charger. So, it’ll go from 0 to 100 percent full in 1.2 hours, or charge it for as little as five minutes and get enough juice into it to jump-start the average car. Once it’s charged, the Gooloo can hold a charge for up to two years, so it doesn’t require much maintenance at all.

Even if you don’t need a jump start, this device can still come in handy. It works as a powerful portable charger that can juice up any device, including an electricity-hungry laptop.

It may not be fun to buy emergency preparedness gear, but this thing may very well save you, especially once the temperatures start dropping this winter.

