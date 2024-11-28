Grab these rare Black Friday deals on Osprey’s editor-approved outdoor and hiking backpacks

Outdoor gear sure is expensive. That’s what makes this rare Black Friday sale on Osprey’s excellent backpacks so appealing. Osprey makes super-rugged and very light packs meant to carry everything you need when you venture out into the wilderness. This sale offers 25 percent off or more on a wide variety of packs, from everyday commuter bags to full-on expedition packs. These sold out very quickly last Black Friday, so don’t delay, or you might be carrying your ultra-light camping kit around in a garbage bag.

This is a fantastic all-around backpack that’s comfortable in the wild, but also suitable for going around town. It’s made of Osprey’s NanoFly fabric, which is super-light-weight, but very resistant to damage. It’s packed with pockets, including a pouch for a hydration bladder and a top pocket that’s accessible from the outside. The 20L capacity makes it great for a day hike, or longer if you can be particularly crafty with your packing. It has a ton of great touches on it, too, like zippered pockets built into the hip belt. I like the orange colorway, but the gray is very slick and makes it more versatile if you want to lug it to work without looking like you’re just back from expedition.

This is the biggest discount in the bunch and I bet this one will sell out first. The 33L capacity makes this a larger bag, which is great if you have more stuff to bring or you want to stay off the grid longer. The Eclipse Gray is the only version that’s this cheap, so you can save some money if you want to stay low-profile. The Talon is Osprey’s classic line of packs and it has a hard-earned reputation for durability and efficiency.

Osprey backpack Black Friday deals for women

Osprey backpack Black Friday deals for men