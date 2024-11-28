🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Grab these rare Black Friday deals on Osprey’s editor-approved outdoor and hiking backpacks

These high-end camping and outdoor backpacks don't go on-sale often, so grab them before these Black Friday deals sell out.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Osprey backpacks arranged in a header
Osprey

Outdoor gear sure is expensive. That’s what makes this rare Black Friday sale on Osprey’s excellent backpacks so appealing. Osprey makes super-rugged and very light packs meant to carry everything you need when you venture out into the wilderness. This sale offers 25 percent off or more on a wide variety of packs, from everyday commuter bags to full-on expedition packs. These sold out very quickly last Black Friday, so don’t delay, or you might be carrying your ultra-light camping kit around in a garbage bag.

Osprey Talon Pro 20L Men’s Hiking Backpack with Hipbelt, Silver Lining $149 (was $199)

Osprey Talon 20L backpack on a plain background

Osprey

This is a fantastic all-around backpack that’s comfortable in the wild, but also suitable for going around town. It’s made of Osprey’s NanoFly fabric, which is super-light-weight, but very resistant to damage. It’s packed with pockets, including a pouch for a hydration bladder and a top pocket that’s accessible from the outside. The 20L capacity makes it great for a day hike, or longer if you can be particularly crafty with your packing. It has a ton of great touches on it, too, like zippered pockets built into the hip belt. I like the orange colorway, but the gray is very slick and makes it more versatile if you want to lug it to work without looking like you’re just back from expedition.

Osprey Talon 33L Men’s Hiking Backpack with Hipbelt, Eclipse Grey, S/M $119 (was $189)

Osprey Talon 33L backpack on a plain background

Osprey

This is the biggest discount in the bunch and I bet this one will sell out first. The 33L capacity makes this a larger bag, which is great if you have more stuff to bring or you want to stay off the grid longer. The Eclipse Gray is the only version that’s this cheap, so you can save some money if you want to stay low-profile. The Talon is Osprey’s classic line of packs and it has a hard-earned reputation for durability and efficiency.

Osprey backpack Black Friday deals for women

Osprey backpack Black Friday deals for men

 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

