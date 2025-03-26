Grab rare discounts on Osprey outdoor bags and luggage during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Osprey makes some of the finest backpacks ever built for spending time outdoors. They’re light, rugged, and they actually look cool. Right now, Amazon has dropped prices on a ton of Osprey bags as part of its Big Spring Sale. The deals include everything from rolling suitcases to hydration packs. There’s even a fanny pack or two in the mix (I will never call them “waist packs”). These typically sell out quickly when there’s a sale, so jump on the sizes and colors you want before they go back up in price and you’re stuck hiking with the same backpack you used to carry around in high school.
Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag — $109 (was $160)
This clever pack serves multiple purposes. It has a very solid 40-liter capacity, which is plenty of room for gear, snacks, and whatever else you’re bringing out into the woods. It has four burly handles that you can easily grab or throw over your shoulders to wear like a typical backpack.
The main compartment opens with a lockable U-shaped zipper that gives you quick way to find anything inside. There’s a handy outer zipper pocket for stuff you want to keep in an easier-to-reach spot. The entire outside of the back has a dual-sided TPU coating, which resists water, even under heavy precipitation. This bag hasn’t dropped below its typical $159 price all year, so this is a rare discount, especially when it’s a massive $50 off.
Osprey Arcane Everyday Waist Pack, Black — $37 (was $55)
Believe it or not, waist packs are actually cool right now. That’s likely because of how useful they are. This plucky little bag measures 9″ x 6″ x 5.5″, so it’s formidable enough to actually carry stuff without making you look like you’re wearing a diaper. This is an Osprey bag, so it’s weather-resistant and built to handle semi-rugged terrain. That includes the hallways at school or just out in the street.
Osprey Transporter Wheeled 38l Carry-on Luggage — $195 (was $279)
Rolling suitcases take massive beatings, so you want one that’s going to stand up to abuse. This 38-liter bag meets all the typical carry-on luggage requirements, so it’ll fit into an overhead compartment no problem. It has padding all around the main compartment and the 90mm wheels are burly enough to monster truck over small obstacles without breaking. It also comes in a cool blue color if you want to buck the traditional black bag.
Osprey duffel bag deals
- Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag, Black $164 (was $219)
- Osprey Transporter 120L Wheeled Travel Duffel Bag, Black $305 (was $359)
- Osprey Arcane Everyday Duffel Backpack, Black $118 (was $140)
- Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag, Black $128 (was $179)
- Osprey Transporter 40L Wheeled Travel Duffel Bag, Venturi Blue $209 (was $299)
- Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag, Black $111 (was $160)
- Osprey Transporter 60L Wheeled Travel Duffel Bag, Venturi Blue $223 (was $319)
- Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag, Black $111 (was $159)
- Osprey Transporter Wheeled 38l Carry-on Luggage $195 (was $279)
Osprey laptop backpack deals
- Osprey Arcane Flap Pack, Black $85 (was $100)
- Osprey Transporter Panel Loader Commuter Backpack, Black $112 (was $164)
- Osprey Metron 24L Commuter Laptop Backpack, Tan Concrete $134 (was $179)
- Osprey Transporter Roll Top Laptop Backpack, Red Mountain $107 (was $165)
- Osprey Arcane XL Day Commuter Backpack, Black $82 (was $130)
- Osprey Daylite Plus Commuter Backpack, Wave Blue $63 (was $75)
- Osprey Transporter Roll Top Laptop Backpack, Venturi Blue $116 (was $165)
- Osprey Flare Laptop Backpack $63 (was $85)
- Osprey Axis Laptop Backpack $56 (was $75)
- Osprey Transporter Panel Loader Commuter Backpack, Venturi Blue $112 (was $165)
- Osprey Metron 24L Commuter Laptop Backpack, Black $134 (was $179)
Osprey hydration pack deals
- Osprey Raptor 10L Men’s Biking Backpack with Hydraulics Reservoir $115 (was $164)
- Osprey Raven 14L Women’s Biking Backpack with Hydraulics Reservoir, Space Travel/Toffee Orange, Extended Fit $148 (was $175)
- Osprey Raven Women’s Biking Backpack with Hydraulics Reservoir $122 (was $175)
- Osprey Raven Women’s Biking Backpack with Hydraulics Reservoir $122 (was $175)
Osprey luggage deals
- Osprey Transporter Boarding Bag, Black $83 (was $119)
- Osprey Transporter 60L Wheeled Travel Duffel Bag, Black $219 (was $319)
- Osprey Transporter 44L Carry-On Backpack, Venturi Blue $148 (was $219)
- Osprey Transporter 40L Travel Duffel Bag, Black $139 (was $199)
- Osprey Transporter 44L Carry-on Backpack, Tan Concrete $156 (was $119)
Osprey accessory bag deals
- Osprey Transporter Everyday Waist Pack, Tan Concrete $45 (was $65)
- Osprey Metron Messenger Bag $87 (was $119)
- Osprey Transporter Powerhouse Electronics Organizer $38 (was $45)
- Osprey Transporter Everyday Waist Pack, Black $45 (was $65)