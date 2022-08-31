Fall is a perfect time to camp, thanks to the combination of fiery foliage and non-blistering temperatures. Prepare for your next September adventure with this End of Summer sale from Osprey, with some items going for almost 40 percent off.

A few of the company’s new Farpoint and Fairview Trek packs, which are a travel-backpacking pack hybrid, are on sale as part of this event. The men’s Farpoint Trek Pack 55 is on sale for $164.50, down from $220. The women’s Fairview Trek Pack 70 is on sale for $172.50, down from $230. Each pack includes an AirCover, which protects your backpack in the plane undercarriage or when it rains. An adjustable, ventilated back panel keeps your back sweat-free and comfortable in hotter climates, like Melbourne, Australia, or Las Vegas. The hydration compartment can fit a 3L bladder or can double as a compartment for your laptop in a padded case. That’s just the short version of the pack’s many, many features.

If you’re looking for something for casual train rides home or a weekend at a friend’s place in Seattle, the Transporter Duffel 65 is on sale for $112.50, down from $165. It’s made out of weather-resistant fabrics to protect your belongings in the rain, with an oversized flap for extra protection against the elements. Four grab handles and a duffel-style opening make for easy hauling and packing—especially if you’re bringing home relics of your past youth. And the compact, convenient Nebula, which is our Best Overall daily travel backpack pick for commuters looking to balance comfort and capacity, is on sale for $89.50, down from $120.

No trip is complete without an insulated tumbler for coffee on the go. We love the Yeti Rambler water bottle, so we’d be remiss if we didn’t include this Navy 20 oz. Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler with MagSlider lid, which is $17.50 at Lowe’s. That’s half off!

The Osprey sale runs until Sept. 5, so snag these deals before they blow out like a fire on a blustery October evening. Find the complete list of deals on Osprey’s site, and check out some more highlights here: