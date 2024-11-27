🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

These clothes kept me cozy and dry in Iceland, and they’re on sale for Black Friday

By Tony Ware

Posted 4 Hours Ago

Tony Ware standing on top of an Icelandic glacier modeling Columbia Sportswear Omni-Heat Arctic
Mark Going/Columbia

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In late September, I spent a week in Iceland (the land and person shown above), where shoulder season means the only constant is inconsistency. Some days it rained, shined, poured, then clouds parted—and that was just before noon. This meant that my daypack had all manner of apparel in it. And with average temperatures around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the piece I wore the most—from glaciers to black sand beaches—was the soft but durable Columbia Titanium jacket, a fleece featuring Omni-Heat Arctic solar-capture insulation (the top image below).

Inspired by polar bears, the layer closest to the body collects and retains energy from the sun. This sealed-in heat, combined with DWR-treated panels on the shoulders/hood, meant I had no issue through fog, drizzle, sea spray, etc. And if I was standing for particularly blustery periods, I could reach for the Arctic Crest Down Jacket (the middle image), a packable 700-fill down puffer with a custom lining for maximum warmth retention balanced with breathability. One thing I never swapped out, however, was the supportive, waterproof Konos TRS Outdry Mid Hiking Shoe (the bottom image), which helped me wade behind raging waterfalls and trudge many miles to thermal springs without getting my feet wet or leaving my arches aching.

If you’ve got an adventurous soul in the family who could use some accessorizing, these are the perfect pieces for the outdoorsy, and they’re 25% off for Black Friday if you act fast. (And if you want to know more about the development of the Omni-Heat Arctic clothing designs, I’ll be publishing a piece after Cyber Monday.)

Columbia Sportswear Arctic Crest Sherpa Full Zip Fleece Jacket $90 (Was $120)

Mark Going/Columbia

Columbia Sportswear Arctic Crest Down Jacket $195 (Was $260)

Blue Columbia Sportswear Arctic Crest puffer laying on green lichen in Iceland, its Omni-Heat Arctic lining exposed

Mark Going/Columbia

Konos TRS Outdry Mid Hiking Shoe $97 (Was $130)

Columbia Sportswear Konos Mid OutDry Hiking Shoe on an Icelandic glacier

Mark Going/Columbia
 
The best Black Friday deals including a jackery generator, airpods, a TV arranged on a plain background.

SEE LATEST GIFT GUIDES

Shopping for, well, anyone? Our best birthday and holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Commerce

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.