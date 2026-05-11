Meet Sam Houston, the new baby Asian elephant

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

On April 1, Texas’ Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a 285-pound baby into the world. It wasn’t an April Fool’s joke—the newborn was a healthy male Asian elephant (Elephas maximus) calf, and he represents the newest member of a four-generation Fort Worth elephant family.

Elephants are currently the largest terrestrial animals on earth, and they consist of three species: the Asian elephant, African savannah elephant (Loxodonta africana), and African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis). Asian elephants are a bit smaller than the other two species. On average, they weigh between 6,000 and 12,000 pounds and usually are six to 12 feet tall at the shoulder. Today they exist in limited areas in India and Southeast Asia, and they are classified as endangered in the IUCN Red List, with a decreasing population.

Sam Houston the baby elephant turns one month old

Fort Worth Zoo’s calf is 36 inches tall and is the offspring of father Romeo and mother Bluebell, whose prenatal care included weekly blood tests, regular physical examinations, and sonograms. He has one full sibling, Travis, and two half-siblings, Lady Bird and Brazos.

Keeping with the Texas-theme naming tradition, the new calf has been dubbed Sam Houston after the politician of the same name. Houston who was a veteran of the War of 1812 and an important figure in the Texas Revolution (1834–1836). He also played a significant role in helping Texas become part of the United States. While the historic figure’s first name was Sam (Samuel), and last name was Houston, it’s a double name for the young elephant.

“Given his remarkable size – the largest calf in Zoo history – it felt only fitting to honor one of Texas’ most iconic figures, Sam Houston,” according to a statement. “Like his namesake, the Zoo’s Sam Houston (yes, it’s a double name) represents strength, and a lasting legacy, joining a four-generation elephant family that reflects the rich heritage and enduring spirit of Texas.”

Lady Bird (left) with her new baby Sam Houston (right). Image: Fort Worth Zoo.

Sam Houston got down to business right after birth. He was on his feet within six minutes of popping out, steering his trunk competently almost right away, and nursing within an hour. Sam Houston made his public debut May 7th after spending weeks bonding with his mother and becoming familiar with his environment—including being near other members of the herd—away from prying eyes. However, zoo visitors can only see Sam Houston from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., because afternoon naps are imperative to the baby’s wellbeing and development.

“Asian elephants are endangered, with fewer than 40,000 individuals remaining in the wild, and their populations continue to decline,” Ramona Bass, chairman of the Fort Worth Zoo Board of Directors, said in the statement. “Each birth is a step forward, reflecting decades of dedicated care and specialized expertise. As part of the natural world, we play a critical role in their future – and through continued research and innovation, including the Zoo’s CARES Lab, we’re helping ensure Asian elephants thrive for generations to come, right here in Fort Worth, Texas.”