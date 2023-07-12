We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want a truly impressive home theater system, JMGO’s N1 Ultra 4K Projector deserves a spot in the center. This projector is nearly $500 off for Prime Day, which is especially impressive because it was only released in March. You’ll still need to pony up $1,835 for the N1 Ultra on sale, but it’s a worthy upgrade over a lesser model or a boring old TV.

The JMGO N1 Ultra’s greatest feature is its 4000 lumen brightness, which makes the images it throws viewable even in a room with significant ambient illumination. We were able to enjoy 4K video and video games in the afternoon, which isn’t something we could say about any other projector we’ve tried.

We were also very impressed by the JMGO N1 Ultra’s overall image quality. Colors pop, skin tones look natural, and the projector’s video had an impressive amount of contrast. Scenes with a mix of bright and dark elements looked surprisingly natural. We had the best results watching video recorded natively in 4K (or classics that were shot on film and well remastered), but 1080P YouTube videos looked fine too.

This projector runs Android, which means we could get to all of the most popular streaming apps without plugging a media streamer into one of its two HDMI ports. This left the inputs free for game consoles and other peripherals. We played Nintendo Switch games on the N1 Ultra so gameplay topped out at 1080P and 60 frames per second. Though these gaming sessions didn’t push the projector to its limits, Switch games still looked crisp and clear. One of the projectors HDMI ports is an ARC (audio return channel), which means you can easily hook it up to a stereo receiver and surround sound speakers with a single cable.

Yes, the JMGO N1 Ultra 4K Projector is an investment, but you won’t find a better option for its Prime Day price.