Yes, Apple just released the new M3-powered MacBook Air laptop and it’s great. But, it’s also full-price. If you don’t need the latest and greatest machine, the fantastic M1-powered MacBook Air is just $650 right now at Amazon while they last. That’s $100 cheaper than the cheapest price I have seen. It’s also cheaper than the refurbished models.

Apple MacBook Air M1 $650 (Was $999, previous low of $750)

This is the 13-inch version of the MacBook Air with the wedge-shaped body design. It’s very skinny at the front and slightly thicker at the hinge. You still get a Retina display, Apple’s very capable M1-series chip (which includes the processor, GPU, and system memory in one tidy package), and a pair of Thunderbolt USB-C ports. This is a perfect laptop for school or college, but it may sell out when it’s this cheap. Don’t sleep on it.

