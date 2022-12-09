We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Jen McCaffery Published Dec 9, 2022

The holidays can inevitably raise a conflict: We may want to find gifts that delight our family and friends but are aware of the environmental impact new products can have. A good compromise? Refurbished goods that have already been purchased, returned, and restored. They can help you cut down on the number of new products you’re buying and save you money. Since these are pre-owned items, you should look closely at the item’s condition and what’s part of the package and check the return policy before making any purchases. That said, you can save hundreds on tech that may not be the latest model but is still one of the best refurbished gifts that will last.

There’s no getting around it: TVs, especially those equipped with the latest technology, are expensive. That’s why it’s a great time to take advantage of this refurbished smart TV from Samsung. Its 8K video and QLED display with its mini-LED backlights provide a stunning picture, and your recipient won’t need to upgrade for years to come.

Best Windows laptop: 2022 Acer HD IPS Chromebook

For the student in your life, this versatile 15-inch model from Acer comes equipped with an LED display, and an Intel dual-core Celeron processor that can work at impressive speeds of up to 2.55GHz. This Chromebook also features MicroSD card reader, 4GB of RAM, plus an HDMI port plus two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports for maximum connectivity. And they can return it for a replacement or refund within 90 days if they are unhappy with the purchase.

Best MacBook: 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip

If you’re not looking to shell out the money for the latest MacBook, the 2020 version will still serve most users well. This 13-inch model is designed with Apple’s M1 chip for faster performance and processing power. It’s designed with Apple’s signature Retina display, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Best VR headset: Meta Quest 2 Headset

Give the gift of an alternate reality—without paying as much very real money. Meta’s latest iteration of the Oculus Quest comes with hi-res display and fast processing that allows users to g deep into the metaverse. Users can also game with new titles and older ones, plus get access to screenings, concerts, and more.

Best smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 6

This smartwatch may not have the crash detection of the new Apple Watch Series 8, but it still provides plenty of great features for a reduced price. Its always-on Retina display allows users to answer texts and keep tabs on their heart health with the ECG feature. Plus, it’s dialed into various workouts, and lets users listen to their favorite tunes from Apple Music.

Looking for a gift for an artist? This 10.2-inch Apple iPad comes with a Retina display and is equipped with an 8-megapixel front and back camera. It also comes with stereo speakers and works with smart keyboards and the Apple Pencil (1st Gen). Plus, the battery lasts for up to 10 hours.

Best earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods are ubiquitous, but if you haven’t yet bitten the bullet because of the price, here’s your opportunity to save on the original standard-bearer. They are both water- and sweat-resistant, with silicone eartips that come in three sizes to make sure they give all type of ears the best experience. Plus, they provide active noise cancellation so users can tune out the outside world in favor of your music of choice.

Best speaker: Bose soundlink Mini II Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker

This mini speaker will let the music lover in your life bring the party wherever they go. Designed with Bose’s signature sound quality, this battery-powered speaker works with a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet. And weighing in at a pound, the Mini II is easy to tuck into a backpack.

Best drone: DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo Quadcopter

Photographers, new and established, can appreciate this drone, made by one of the top names in the category. This quadcopter can capture 4K video in addition to 12-megapixel stills. This battery-powered drone is easy to transport at less than one pound, and this set comes with remote control, carrying case, and accessories. It can also be returned within one year if you’re not satisfied.

Best mini projector: Nebula Capsule by Anker

The cinephile in your life will thrill to this handy mini projector by Anker. Easily connected by USB, Micro USB, and HDMI, this projector provides vivid images of up to 100 inches and a 360-degree speaker for a cinematic experience. And it should last for up to 4 hours of viewing time.

Best robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba i4

Make life a little easier for pet owners with the gift of a robot vacuum that won’t complain about chores. iRobot’s Roomba i4 is designed with sensors to best map homes and can be customized with the accompanying app. This powerful cleaner is designed for carpets and works especially well on cat and dog hair.

Best handheld vacuum: Shark ION W1 Handheld Vacuum

Help a small space dweller out with this handheld vacuum by Shark. The battery-powered device provides 22.2 volts of energy for a deep clean. It’s recommended for use on upholstery and comes with a nozzle and crevice tool to get down into the sofa. It can also be used in the car.

Best blender: Vitamix Explorian Blender

For a family member with many mouths to feed, this Vitamix Explorian Blender should be a welcome gift. A professional-grade blender is an all-purpose tool that can make quick work of soups, salsa, margaritas, and more. This 64-ounce device has 10 settings that allow it to double as a food processor. And it’s dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is also a cinch.

Best air fryer: Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

The home chef that hasn’t yet invested in an air fryer should appreciate this versatile model. Made by trusted brand Ninja, this 10-in-1 programmable device justifies the counter space by serving as an air fryer, pressure cooker, baker, broiler, and dehydrator in one, making geting meals on the table a lot easier. And if there’s one thing a great refurbished gift should do, it is save time, trouble, and money.