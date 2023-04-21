The best iPad for most people is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon
Get the 2022 M1-powered iPad Air for just $499 right now at Amazon.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re in the market for an iPad, then the iPad Air (2022) is probably your best option if you can afford the upgrade from the base model. Right now, Amazon has the 64GB 2022 iPad Air for $499, which is $100 cheaper than its usual $599 price. The upgraded 256GB version is down to $649 from $749. Think of it like you’re basically getting a free Apple Pencil (which is also on-sale right now for $112 down from $129). Several other iPad models are on sale right now as well, so keep scrolling if you’re looking for a new device for watching Tik Toks slightly bigger than they would be on your phone.
iPad Air (2022) $499 (was $599)
Mike Epstein
When it comes to iPads, the Air represents a very solid middle ground that should appeal to most users. It sports the M1 chip inside, which makes it decidedly more powerful than the standard $329 iPad. That’s crucial if you’re planning to do any creative work like photo or video editing. It’s also very handy if you plan to play games. The cheaper iPad also doesn’t work with the latest Apple Pencil, which means charging it (and storing it since it doesn’t magnetically attach to the device) a pain. The iPad Air also offers TouchID on the power button, which is a nice upgrade from the original.
The same-size iPad Pro does offer a few advantages like Thunderbolt compatibility in the USB-C port for connecting external drives and a more advanced camera array. But, unless you’re doing heavy duty creative work or trying to fully replace a laptop, you may not need those features anyway.
The iPad Air isn’t the cheapest model or the most powerful, but that’s what makes it such a great option for the vast majority of people who want to watch content, browse the web, and occasionally rest a sandwich on it as you walk from the kitchen back to your desk during lunch.
More iPad and Apple device deals
- Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU $499 (was $599)
- Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver (9th Generation) $269 (was $329)
- 2021 Apple iPad 9th Gen (10.2 inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) Space Gray (Renewed) $293 (was $399)
- 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) – Silver (Renewed) $639 (was $1,199)
- Apple 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) $899 (was $1,099)
- Apple 2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) $779 (was $899)
- Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,049 (was $1,199)
- 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Space Gray (Renewed) $999 (was $1,199)
- Late 2021 Apple MacBookPro with Apple M1 Pro chip (16 inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) Silver (Renewed) $1,689 (was $2,399)
- Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) $1,999 (was $2,499). According to Amazon, this is a “new price” so we would expect to see this price stick around for a while.)