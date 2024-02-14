We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

VR headsets are becoming more advanced by the day (Apple Vision Pro, anyone?), but nothing beats what you can actually see with your own two eyes in real life. But if your vision makes an optometrist wince, or you’re trying to zoom in on something miles away, you would still need a tool to help you see. A headset that will only mess with your hair isn’t necessary, though — a pair of binoculars can do the trick.

Or better yet, a pair of binoculars that can record videos, too, which the Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars are capable of doing, and then some. You can grab these binoculars on sale for over $50 off for a limited time.

Whether you’re attending a concert, watching a game from far-away seats, or having an off-the-grid adventure, these binoculars can help you improve your vision. Regardless of the lighting situation, they allow you to observe up to 300 meters away from the subject. Built with an 850nm infrared illuminator, the binoculars let you see animals and plants, even in pitch-black darkness or dim ambient light. The 10x optical magnification lens offers a sharper view, so you can see even the most minute details.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, and with seven adjustable brightness levels and four color effects, ranging from color and black and white to luminous green and infrared, you can easily customize your viewing experience. Meanwhile, the built-in camera can capture 1080p FHD videos and photos thanks to the 4x digital zoom. You can review all of them as well, with the 2.4-inch HD screen.

Storage-wise, you can insert a TF card with up to 32 GB maximum capacity. You don’t have to worry about running out of battery, as its 2,260 mAh lithium battery can last hours on a single charge.

Explore the world in HD with these Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars. Normally retailing for $159, they’re on sale for $99.99.

