Apple doesn’t discount hardware on its own site, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from running a big sale on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air. The light laptop runs on Apple’s M2 chip, which means it’s powerful enough to handle 4K video edition, 24-track audio editing, high-resolution photo editing, and even gaming when MacOS ports of games are released. The base model that’s on sale is also equipped with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and a 1080p webcam.

The 15-inch MacBook Air’s biggest assets are its large screen (previously the largest-sized MacBook Air had a 13-inch display) and ultra-thin frame. It’s just .44-inches thick when closed, which means the laptop is incredibly easy to stash into a backpack between classes, during a daily commute, or when traveling. This machine also weighs 3.3 pounds, which is very light for a laptop of this size. The 15-inch MacBook Air is an excellent computer for personal and professional use, and this deal is the perfect time to pick one up.

