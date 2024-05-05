We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A new MacBook Air can leave your wallet feeling lighter than a feather, but what if you could snag one without emptying your bank account? Today, we’re putting the spotlight on an 11-inch MacBook Air, a refurbished laptop that packs a punch.

You might be thinking, “Refurbished? Does that mean duct tape and questionable battery life?” Absolutely not. Reputable retailers thoroughly inspect and test these devices, ensuring they function well. In this case, a B-grade rating may show a bit of wear—a mark on the case or faint screen burn, perhaps. In layman’s terms: it might not be a pageant winner, but it works like it should and you can get it for a lot less than the original price.

While it might not be the newest model on the block, this 1.6GHz MacBook Air still packs enough power to handle most everyday tasks with ease, thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor. And if you need a quick burst of speed, its Turbo boost technology kicks in, giving you an extra kick up to 2.7GHz.

Featuring Intel HD Graphics 6000, the vibrant LED display brings your projects and entertainment to life. Whether you’re catching up on emails or streaming your favorite show, the visuals are crisp and clear. And the 11-inch form factor lends to its portability. Toss it in your bag and carry it wherever your business takes you.

This laptop has an impressive battery life that stretches up to 9 hours. You could work (or binge-watch) for hours on a single charge, making it easier for those who are always on the go.

And to sweeten the deal, this refurb comes with a complimentary black protective case, which can help keep your investment safe from bumps and bruises while still sporting a professional look.

For affordability, functionality, and portability, invest in this refurbished MacBook Air for only $247.99 (reg. $700).

