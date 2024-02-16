This pet-friendly air purifier from Shark is 38% off at Amazon right now
This powerful purifier covers 500 square feet and is down to $149 from $229—reducing allergens and cost!
Spring is coming, which means allergies are on their way. Right now, Amazon has Shark’s compact-but-powerful air purifier on sale for $149, which is 38 percent off its regular price and even cheaper than last year during Black Friday. It’s a powerhouse of a purifier, and Shark stuff tends to go quickly when it’s on deep discount like this, so grab one while they’re still in stock.
Shark HP102PETBL Clean Sense Air Purifier for Home $149 (was $239)
Shark
This purifier stands 14.5 inches tall and combats air pollutants with three filter layers. It has an outer pre-filter to catch big particles, a charcoal filter to capture smelly stuff in the air, and a HEPA filter to scrape out the truly nasty allergy-inducing stuff that leads to itchy eyes and endless sneezing. Thanks to the powerful fan system inside, this unit covers up to 500 square feet of space. But, despite all that air-moving oomph, it’s still quieter than you’d expect. This is a crucial piece of home gear, especially if you have pets.
