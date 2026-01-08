Duluth Trading’s winter clearance sale drops winter coats, jackets, and outwerwear up to 50% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good winter coat is like a free pass for fun winter activities. No matter how cold or snowy it is outside, a solid jacket will keep you dry and warm. Right now, Duluth Trading has just about all of its coats and jackets on sale for 40 or even 50 percent off. I’m a huge Duluth fan—I’m wearing the company’s boxer briefs right now—so I recommend jumping on these deals while they last.

If your winter plan includes standing around outside—sidelines, ski lodge parking lots, or just supervising someone else’s shoveling—go longer and warmer. This expedition parka is $205.00 (41% off), and the extra coverage can make cold snaps feel a lot less personal.

This is the kind of parka you buy when you’re tired of playing weather roulette. The name tells you the whole story: waterproof on the outside, down warmth on the inside, and built for days when wind + wet snow team up. It’s $158.97 right now (50% off), which is a serious drop for a true winter parka.

Layering works, but sometimes you just want your core to feel like it’s getting preferential treatment. This battery-heated vest is $115.00 (42% off) and is easy to throw over a flannel or under a shell when you don’t want to haul a full parka everywhere.

Tip: If you’re building a cold-weather system from scratch, prioritize outerwear first (parka/coat), then add lined pants, then fill gaps with a vest or fleece midlayer.

