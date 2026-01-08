Duluth Trading’s winter clearance sale drops winter coats, jackets, and outwerwear up to 50% off

Grab a discount heavy duty parka, rain jacket, flannel, or pretty much any other piece of clothing you need for cold weather.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Duluth trading outerwear parkas and vests
Stay warm all winter. Duluth Trading

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good winter coat is like a free pass for fun winter activities. No matter how cold or snowy it is outside, a solid jacket will keep you dry and warm. Right now, Duluth Trading has just about all of its coats and jackets on sale for 40 or even 50 percent off. I’m a huge Duluth fan—I’m wearing the company’s boxer briefs right now—so I recommend jumping on these deals while they last.

Editor’s picks

Ruffer Puffer Expedition Parka $205 (was $350)

Duluth Puffer Expedition Parka
The fur hood looks cool and keeps your face warm.

Duluth Trading
See It

If your winter plan includes standing around outside—sidelines, ski lodge parking lots, or just supervising someone else’s shoveling—go longer and warmer. This expedition parka is $205.00 (41% off), and the extra coverage can make cold snaps feel a lot less personal.

AKHG Ursa Major Waterproof Down Parka $158 (was $319)

Duluth AKHG Ursa Major Waterproof Down Parka
The extra length battles drafts.

Duluth Trading
See It

This is the kind of parka you buy when you’re tired of playing weather roulette. The name tells you the whole story: waterproof on the outside, down warmth on the inside, and built for days when wind + wet snow team up. It’s $158.97 right now (50% off), which is a serious drop for a true winter parka.

Insolator Battery Heated Vest $115 (was $200)

Duluth Insolator Battery Vest
The battery-powered vest is great for layering.

Duluth Trading
See It

Layering works, but sometimes you just want your core to feel like it’s getting preferential treatment. This battery-heated vest is $115.00 (42% off) and is easy to throw over a flannel or under a shell when you don’t want to haul a full parka everywhere.

Tip: If you’re building a cold-weather system from scratch, prioritize outerwear first (parka/coat), then add lined pants, then fill gaps with a vest or fleece midlayer.

Men’s Duluth Trading deals

Parkas & coats

Jackets & shirt jackets

Pants

Bibs & overalls

Vests

Sweaters & warm layers

Women’s Duluth Trading deals

Parkas & coats

Jackets & shirt jackets

Pants & bibs

Vests

Sweaters & warm layers

 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.