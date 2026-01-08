Duluth Trading’s winter clearance sale drops winter coats, jackets, and outwerwear up to 50% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A good winter coat is like a free pass for fun winter activities. No matter how cold or snowy it is outside, a solid jacket will keep you dry and warm. Right now, Duluth Trading has just about all of its coats and jackets on sale for 40 or even 50 percent off. I’m a huge Duluth fan—I’m wearing the company’s boxer briefs right now—so I recommend jumping on these deals while they last.
Editor’s picks
Ruffer Puffer Expedition Parka $205 (was $350)
If your winter plan includes standing around outside—sidelines, ski lodge parking lots, or just supervising someone else’s shoveling—go longer and warmer. This expedition parka is $205.00 (41% off), and the extra coverage can make cold snaps feel a lot less personal.
AKHG Ursa Major Waterproof Down Parka $158 (was $319)See It
This is the kind of parka you buy when you’re tired of playing weather roulette. The name tells you the whole story: waterproof on the outside, down warmth on the inside, and built for days when wind + wet snow team up. It’s $158.97 right now (50% off), which is a serious drop for a true winter parka.
Insolator Battery Heated Vest $115 (was $200)See It
Layering works, but sometimes you just want your core to feel like it’s getting preferential treatment. This battery-heated vest is $115.00 (42% off) and is easy to throw over a flannel or under a shell when you don’t want to haul a full parka everywhere.
Tip: If you’re building a cold-weather system from scratch, prioritize outerwear first (parka/coat), then add lined pants, then fill gaps with a vest or fleece midlayer.
Men’s Duluth Trading deals
Parkas & coats
- Ruffer Puffer Expedition Parka $205.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Ursa Major Parka $190.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Triple Slope 3-in-1 Jacket $205.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Ursa Major Waterproof Down Jacket $175.00 (42% off)
- Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Long Coat $155.00 (40% off)
- Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Parka $140.00 (42% off)
- Insolator Parka $115.00 (42% off)
- Storm Heckler Lined Raincoat $115.00 (42% off)
Jackets & shirt jackets
- No-Rainer Jacket $58.98 (51% off)
- Range Time Cordura Shirt Jac $55.00 (45% off)
- AKHG Elk Flats Flannel Shirt Jac $55.00 (45% off)
- Flapjack Fleece-lined Relaxed Fit Shirt Jac $55.00 (45% off)
- Officer’s Slub Sateen Shirt Jac $45.00 (43% off)
- Shoreman’s Fleece Gridlock Jacket $65.00 (41% off)
- Flapjack Relaxed Fit Hooded Shirt Jac $65.00 (41% off)
- Folklore Flannel Insulated Shirt Jac $65.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Puffin Mock Jacket $75.00 (42% off)
- AKHG Puffin Hooded Jacket $80.00 (43% off)
- Prudhoe Bay Hooded Action Jac $85.00 (43% off)
- Fire Hose Lightweight Presentation Jacket $85.00 (43% off)
- Fire Hose Trucker Jacket $70.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Kindler Pile Fleece Full Zip Jacket $95.00 (40% off)
- Sweater Fleece Shirt Jac $50.00 (44% off)
- Insolator Jacket $105.00 (42% off)
- Bear Hide Fleece Jacket $85.00 (43% off)
- Sutter’s Mill Jacket $75.00 (42% off)
- Fire Hose Flannel-Lined Jacket $95.00 (40% off)
- Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Jacket $125.00 (40% off)
Pants
- DuluthFlex Fire Hose Relaxed Fit Lined Cargo Pants $50.00 (50% off)
- Fire Hose Fleece-Lined Relaxed Fit Pants $55.00 (45% off)
- DuluthFlex Dry on the Fly Lined Relaxed Cargo Pants $60.00 (43% off)
- AKHG Stone Run Relaxed Fit Fleece Lined Pants $65.00 (43% off)
- AKHG Stone Run Standard Fit Fleece Lined Pants $65.00 (43% off)
- DuluthFlex Fire Hose Flannel-Lined 5-Pocket Pants $55.00 (42% off)
- Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Cargo Pants $110.00 (42% off)
Bibs & overalls
- DuluthFlex Fire Hose HD Lined Bib Overalls $85.00 (43% off)
- Superior Fire Hose Insulated Bib Overalls $125.00 (40% off)
- AKHG Triple Slope Bibs $145.00 (42% off)
Vests
- Shoreman’s Fleece Gridlock Vest $50.00 (44% off)
- AKHG Puffin Mock Vest $65.00 (41% off)
- Superior Fire Hose Insulated Vest $85.00 (43% off)
- Bear Hide Fleece Vest $70.00 (41% off)
- Insolator Vest $85.00 (43% off)
- Insolator Battery Heated Vest $115.00 (42% off)
- Sutter’s Mill Vest $65.00 (41% off)
- Fire Hose Flannel-Lined Hooded Vest $85.00 (43% off)
Sweaters & warm layers
- Strongarm 1/4 Zip Mock Sweater $40.00 (46% off)
- Strongarm Crew Sweater $40.00 (42% off)
- Burly Retirement Crew Waffle Sweater $50.00 (44% off)
- Burly Retirement Shawl Collar Waffle Cardigan $55.00 (42% off)
- Duluth Brigadier Shawl Collar Sweater $55.00 (45% off)
- Lambswool Crew Sweater $50.00 (41% off)
- Lambswool Fair Isle Crew Sweater $55.00 (42% off)
- Strongarm Pullover Hoodie Sweater $50.00 (41% off)
Women’s Duluth Trading deals
Parkas & coats
- AKHG Ursa Major Waterproof Down Parka $158.97 (50% off)
- Cold Reliable Coat $140.00 (42% off)
- Plus Cold Reliable Coat $140.00 (42% off)
- Superior Fire Hose Insulated Parka $130.00 (41% off)
- Cold Reliable Down Coat $130.00 (41% off)
- Ruffer Puffer Arctic Down Long Coat $160.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Puffin Parka Jacket $100.00 (41% off)
- Plus AKHG Puffin Long Parka $100.00 (41% off)
- Nor’Wester Soft Shell Coat $80.00 (43% off)
- Plus Nor’Wester Soft Shell Coat $80.00 (43% off)
Jackets & shirt jackets
- AKHG Kindler Pile Fleece Full Zip Jacket $78.97 (50% off)
- Down Right Jacket $110.00 (42% off)
- Superior Fire Hose Insulated Hooded Jacket $110.00 (42% off)
- AKHG Puffin Hoodie Jacket $80.00 (43% off)
- AKHG Puffin Mock Jacket $75.00 (42% off)
- Timberlodge Shirt Jac $55.00 (45% off)
Pants & bibs
- Flexpedition Lined Straight Leg Pants $53.97 (51% off)
- Plus Flexpedition Lined Straight Leg Pants $53.97 (51% off)
- DuluthFlex Fire Hose Lined Pants $65.00 (41% off)
- Duluth Heritage Hi-Rise Lined Straight Leg Jeans $65.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Triple Slope Bibs $123.97 (50% off)
Vests
- Plus Duluth Signature Festi-Vest $31.97 (50% off)
- Down Right Long Vest $85.00 (43% off)
- Cold Reliable Long Vest $100.00 (41% off)
- AKHG Puffin Mock Vest $65.00 (41% off)
- Plus AKHG Puffin Mock Vest $65.00 (41% off)
Sweaters & warm layers
- Heritage Waffle Stitch Crew Sweater $40.00 (46% off)
- Plus Heritage Waffle Stitch Crew Sweater $40.00 (46% off)
- Heritage Waffle Stitch Cardigan $45.00 (43% off)
- Plus Heritage Waffle Stitch Cardigan Sweater $45.00 (43% off)
- Shore Leave Fair Isle Sweater $55.00 (45% off)
