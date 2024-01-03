Perk up with a perk: 47% off a Keurig K-Classic coffee maker at Amazon
If you're got a resolution to consume less caffeine, cut down on carafes and cost with big savings on a Keurig single-serve coffee maker.
I prefer the word “intention” over “resolution” for goal-setting at the beginning of the year. For me, it conjures more mindfulness and less emotional self-flagellation. My New Year intentions include reducing my caffeine intake and upping my yoga output. Instead of making an entire pot of coffee—which tempts pouring another cup—try a single-serve coffee maker, like this Keurig that’s 47% off at Amazon.
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $79.99 (Was $149.99)
Keurig
Choose from a 6-, 8-, 10-ounce pour to get the perfect strength for your mornings or afternoons. Its large 48-ounce water reservoir lets you brew more than 6 cups, and an auto-off feature shuts down your machine after two hours. All you need to do to get a perfect cup is select a pod and your brew size.
Here are more coffee deals to fuel your good intentions:
