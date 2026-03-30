KitchenAid’s Artisan Plus gives the tilt-head stand mixer its biggest upgrade in 50 years

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“KitchenAid” is shorthand for countertop mixing hardware, and the signature stand mixer has been one of the reasons since its introduction in 1955. With the new Artisan Plus, billed as the biggest tilt-head advancement in decades, KitchenAid has taken its broad-shouldered icon and given it upgrades that home cooks will notice on first spin. With a bowl light, finer speed control, and a gentler half-step, the Artisan Plus introduces meaningful reworks that can add to the company’s legacy for another century.

What sets the Artisan Plus apart isn’t one flashy add-on, but rather several smart refinements. The Artisan Plus is the first KitchenAid stand mixer with an integrated LED bowl light, which should mean fewer flour shadows, fewer butter streaks, and less guessing when a batter looks almost there. Precision Speed Control with 11 steps makes the mixer feel more nuanced under hand, letting you ease into the right tempo instead of hopping between broad presets, while the new 1/2 Fold Speed brings a gentler cadence to berries, egg whites, and other ingredients that bruise easily. A double flex edge beater with silicone edges keeps contact with the bowl as it turns, trimming down on stop-and-scrape interruptions, and Soft Start helps keep the opening moments tidy rather than powdery eruptions. Add it all together and you have less brute-force baker’s tool and more well-tuned kitchen instrument. Dishwasher-safe stainless steel tools finish the package with a cooler feel and a more premium bent, including the bowl, whisk, dough hook, flat beater, and flex edge beater.

All these changes make the Artisan Plus especially compelling for cooks who already know the KitchenAid rhythm but want more finesse. The new mixer still plays nice with all existing hub-powered attachments in the KitchenAid ecosystem, now with less scraping, squinting, and taking meringue or muffin batter a step too far. Beyond better sightlines, the exclusive launch colors—Sundried Tomato and Wild Blueberry in crinkle finishes, Iron Ore Bronze in satin metallic, and Oat in satin—bring sharp looks to chasing textures. Or you can also opt for 11 existing colors.

The KitchenAid Artisan Plus Stand Mixer is available now for $599.99.

KitchenAid