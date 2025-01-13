This 24-piece Carote cookware set is just $99 right now on Amazon—that’s half-off

This set gets you three pots, three pans, and everything else you need to cook that latest viral Tik Tok recipe.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 8 Hours Ago

Carote pot and pans set on-sale at Amazon in gray
Carote

Do you have an old set of non-stick cookware sitting in your kitchen right now? If so, it’s probably time to replace it. Right now, you can get this 24-piece Carote cookware set for just $99, which is half-off of its regular $199 price tag. We’re fans of this kit because of how versatile it is. The handles on the pans are removable, so they’re easy to wash and make oven-to-stove transitions super easy. There are currently four colors in-stock, but some colors sold out last time they hit this price (their lowest price ever), so don’t sleep on the colorway you want.

CAROTE 24pcs Pots and Pans Set Non Stick, Nonstick Cookware Set $99 (was $199)

24 piece Carote pots and pans set on-sale at Amazon

Carote

This kit includes three frying pans, two sauce pants, a six-inch mini pan, utensils, pan protectors, pan stands, storage covers, and removable handles. The removable handles are particularly interesting since they make the pans so versatile. The pans themselves are safe for stoves, ovens, and even grills. Once they’re in place, remove the handles and set them aside. Once you need to move the pants, the handles reattach quickly and securely so you don’t have to worry about burning yourself on a hot handle.

The set comes in four colors: gray, brown (though it’s a pretty light brown), peach, and pink. If you’re concerned about the non-stick status, Carote claims these pans are cadmium-free, PFOA-free, PFOS-free, and lead-free. This is a great deal if your pans are old deteriorating or you’re looking for something to just get started.

