Sony embraces analog and aesthetic with new turntables

Friction may play an integral role in how a turntable plays a record, but removing little frictions is definitely a great way to get the vinyl curious (or even returning enthusiasts) interested in playing more than one record. Sony seems to understand this, which is why the new PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT turntables are built to be simple and intuitive. No fussy setup, no nervous cueing, no wondering if you need a preamp. Just pulling a record from the sleeve and honoring the analog ceremony of stylus meeting groove.

The PS-LX3BT is where the journey begins. This is a Gen Z-friendly “just push play” deck, with one-button full-auto playback, a built-in phono equalizer, and an attached RCA cable so you can be listening as soon as your speakers turn on. Or, with Bluetooth built in (SBC, and aptX Adaptive with compatible devices), just skip the cord. Stream to some new earbuds instead. No shopping for one more box. Low drama, high payoff. A USB output with three-level gain control even lets you digitize your crate-digging easily. Under the clear dust cover (perfect for admiring a colored collectible), you’ll find an integrated cartridge, aluminum platter, and support for 33 1/3 and 45 RPMs (so those 7″ singles will play just as well as the 12″ LPs). Pre-sale starts today at $399.99.

The PS-LX5BT (below) is the upgrade, there to welcome back vinyl lovers with the same conveniences, plus a more rigid one-piece body, a step-up cartridge on an aluminum tonearm, a rubber mat, and circuit refinements that suppress vibration to preserve purity. It’s still automatic, but intended to deliver a richer, wider presentation. There’s the same wireless flexibility, augmented by a higher-grade wired signal path that you can further refine thanks to the removable cable and gold-plated audio jack. And USB output is still on deck, along with that same speed support in an equally clean, minimalist silhouette. It’s not about more features; it’s about more composure. When you get to that track, you’ll stop folding laundry and admire the gatefold. Pre-sale arrives this spring for $499.99 USD.