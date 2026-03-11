Goal Zero Yeti 1500 6G review: A rugged portable power station that isn’t afraid to get dirty

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A portable power station isn’t truly “portable” if it’s afraid to go outside. With its new model, Goal Zero has added robust weatherproofing and ruggedization to make it appealing to a more demanding outdoor audience. Goal Zero has been building outdoor-oriented power gear since 2009, and the new Yeti 1500 6G represents a huge upgrade. After several of testing — including recharging an electric snow blower in a blizzard— here’s how it holds up.

I did not get it quite this dirty during my testing. Goal Zero See It Pros Charges 0–80% in under one hour via AC — 10x faster than the previous generation

IPX4 weather resistance and vibration-tested enclosure for real-world outdoor durability

LiFePO4 battery rated for 4,000 cycles (~10 years of daily use)

Doubled AC outlets (now 4) and four 140W USB-C ports

Supports up to 900W of solar input for off-grid recharging in under 2 hours

Rugged aluminum enclosure with ergonomic handles

App connectivity with adjustable charge profiles Cons $1,499.95 price point puts it above most casual-use power stations

Design looks a bit dated

Relatively heavy

The short version

Goal Zero built a ruggedized portable power station with upgraded durability, faster charging, more ports, and a battery technology that will last much longer than the previous models. It’s tough, portable, versatile, and overall extremely solid.

Design and build quality

Ample ventilation allows the battery to stay cool while still protecting the innards from the elements. Stan Horaczek

The most immediately noticeable thing about the Yeti 1500 6G is its aluminum enclosure. Where most competitors use hard plastic, Goal Zero’s signature metal housing gives this model a premium, tool-like feel that matches its intended use case. It’s tempting to baby a portable power station because of the possible issues if it’s damaged, so the sturdy outside is great for inspiring confidence.

The unit is IPX4-rated for weather resistance, meaning it can handle rain and splashes from any direction without damage. That’s an unusual spec for a power station at this price tier, and it matters for anyone who’s ever nervously covered a portable charger with a rain jacket at a camp site. Sealed port covers protect the I/O panel from dust and debris when the ports aren’t in use, which is a nice touch for increasing durability.

Goal Zero also vibration-tested the internal components for off-road transport. While I didn’t hit any off-road trails in my SUV during the testing period, it did ride around in the back of my vehicle while I went down rocky roads and over the seemingly endless number of speed bumps on the drive into my kids’ school. It seems no worse for wear.

The dual ergonomic handles make moving the unit manageable, though at [ADD WEIGHT] this isn’t something you’ll be carrying long distances. The foot print makes it relatively small. It’s the size of a large toaster, so it easily fits in a typical car trunk or even inside a large cooler if you’re packing everything up at the end of a trip.

Power output: How much can it actually run?

It was bright outside so the shutter speed was too short for a perfect display photo, but you get the idea. Stan Horaczek

The Yeti 1500 6G delivers 2,000 watts of continuous AC power with a 3,600-watt surge capacity. That’s enough headroom to handle most home appliances and power tools — including things like a full-size refrigerator, a CPAP machine, power tools, or an espresso maker — with capacity to spare for simultaneous charging of phones and laptops.

Goal Zero’s own runtime estimates, based on the 1,505Wh capacity, are illuminating:

CPAP machine: ~20 hours

~20 hours Mini fridge: ~19.6 hours

~19.6 hours Laptop: ~25.5 charges

~25.5 charges Smartphone: ~77 charges

~77 charges Camera: ~72.5 charges

~72.5 charges Satellite internet device: ~21.7 hours

The unit also includes Automatic Power Switching (APS) for backup power use — meaning it can function as a UPS-style battery backup for sensitive equipment during an outage. I got a chance to test this during a winter storm using my home’s modem and router. The transition from mains to power bank worked seamlessly as you’d hope. If you’re using a PC or some other very specific device that needs a UPC, you’re better off getting a dedicated model, but this is a nice extra feature.

In real world charge testing, bringing my MacBook Pro to full charge from zero took less than five percent of the charge. I also ran my typical CPAP machine overnight, which left me with more than 60 percent of a charge in the morning. That’s a solid performance for a portable power station of this size.

Charging speed

One really nice feature: The doors over the ports stay open rather than clapping shut. Stan Horaczek

The fastest way to charge the Yeti 1500 6G is via its AC wall input, which accepts up to 1,500W. That gets you from 0 to 80% in under one hour — Goal Zero claims this is 10 times faster than the previous generation, which used older battery chemistry and slower charge circuitry. A full charge from 0 to 100% completes in just over an hour via wall power. This held true in our real world testing as well. Most of the time, you’re not going to drop the charge all the way to zero under typical circumstances. Regardless of charge level, however, I could be reasonably sure I could plug it in for an hour and come back to a full charge or very close to it (in Performance mode, which I’ll explain more below).

For solar charging, the unit supports up to 875–900W of solar panel input, allowing a full recharge in under two hours under ideal conditions. The dual solar inputs — both High Power Port (HPP) and 8mm — give flexibility for pairing with different Goal Zero panel systems, including bundles like the Yeti 1500 + Alta 80 ($2,249.95) or Yeti 1500 + Alta 50 ($2,069.95).

Car charging via 12V accessory cable is also supported for keeping the unit topped off during a long drive to a destination.

App and smart features

The Yeti 1500 6G connects to Goal Zero’s mobile app for monitoring, firmware updates, and charge profile management. From the app, you can track power flow in real time and switch between three charge modes:

Performance — fastest charge speed, optimized for getting back to full quickly

— fastest charge speed, optimized for getting back to full quickly Balanced — middle ground between speed and battery longevity

— middle ground between speed and battery longevity Battery Saver — slower charging, optimized to extend overall battery life

Performance does charge the fastest, as promised, but I recommend sticking with battery saver mode if you’re planning to use this in the long run. It dramatically increases charging time, but will prevent the battery from deteriorating as quickly over time. If you can use it during the day, then plug it in over night to charge when timing doesn’t matter, you’ll increase the overall life of the unit. Balanced mode is the most practical for everyday use if you don’t have the ability to throw it on to charge and forget about it until next use.

Ports and connectivity

The back of the device has a clean look. Stan Horaczek

The Yeti 1500 6G ships with more output ports than any previous Yeti 1500-class unit:

4x AC outlets (doubled from the previous generation)

(doubled from the previous generation) 4x USB-C ports (140W each — fast enough to charge a laptop at full speed)

(140W each — fast enough to charge a laptop at full speed) 2x USB-A ports

12V output port

6mm accessory ports

High Power Port (HPP)

8mm solar input ports

The four USB-C ports are a standout feature. At 140W each, they can fast-charge virtually any modern laptop, tablet, or phone simultaneously without fighting over available power. The four AC outlets are spaced nicely for typical plugs, but if you have something with a large box-style plug, it may take up more than one slot. The design is basic, but utilitarian, which fits the overall vibe of the device.

Battery longevity: The LiFePO4 advantage

Perhaps the most significant technical upgrade in the 6G is the switch to Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery chemistry. Unlike the NMC chemistry used in older Yeti models, LiFePO4 is more thermally stable, tolerates a wider range of temperatures, and degrades more slowly over repeated charge cycles.

Goal Zero rates the Yeti 1500 6G for 4,000 charge cycles before the battery degrades to 80 percent capacity — which works out to roughly a decade of daily use. Older models with lithium ion or similar technology inside typically only promise 500 or slightly more cycles.

The operating temperature range is also notably wide: discharge works down to -4°F (-20°C) and up to 104°F (40°C), while charging is rated between 32°F (0°C) and 104°F (40°C). You will still notice charge dropping more quickly in cold temperatures, but that’s the very nature of batteries in general.

The verdict

The specs sheet is genuinely impressive: real weather resistance, a 10x faster charge rate, an aluminum build that feels like it can take a beating, and a battery rated for a decade of daily use. It’s very portable, easy to use (in large part thanks to the solid app experience), and reliable. The design isn’t as modern or appealing as other competitors, but that’s a small price to pay for the added ruggedness provided by the metal housing. You’re paying a bit of a premium for that ruggedness, so this is meant for people who are going to take it outside and put it to the test.

Tech Specs

Spec Detail Capacity 1,505 Wh Battery Chemistry Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Cycle Life 4,000 cycles (~10 years daily) AC Output 2,000W continuous Surge Capacity 3,600W AC Outlets 4 USB-C Ports 4 × 140W USB-A Ports 2 12V Output Yes 6mm Ports Yes HPP Port Yes 8mm Solar Input Yes AC Input Up to 1,500W AC Recharge (0–80%) Under 1 hour Solar Input 875–900W max Solar Recharge Under 2 hours (max solar) Car Charging Yes (12V accessory) Weather Resistance IPX4 Enclosure Rugged aluminum Vibration Tested Yes Discharge Temp Range -4°F to 104°F (-20°C to 40°C) Charge Temp Range 32°F to 104°F (0°C to 40°C) App Connectivity Yes (monitoring, firmware, charge profiles) APS Backup Yes Warranty 5 years Price $1,499.95 Weight 52.75 lbs. Dimensions 15.7 x 11.4 x 12.02in