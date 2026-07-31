Amazon is blowing out Greenworks electric yard tools, including a 2100 PSI pressure washer for just $149

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Greenworks just dropped substantial discounts discounts across its lineup heading into August. So, if you’re still blowing out your shoulder pull-starting a lawn mower or trimmer, it’s time for an upgrade. Believe it or not, these electric tools are as powerful (and sometimes even more powerful) than the gas-powered models. The Greenworks lineup is particularly attractive because the powerful batteries are universally compatible across the line. Grab these before they go out of stock because they usually do when prices get this low.

Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149.99 (was $249.99) A $100 cut on the clean-everything machine Greenworks See It

This is the lowest price on this product in months. Only a brief dip last fall has beaten it in the past year, and then by about $10. This is a corded electric unit rated for 2100 PSI at 1.2 GPM, so there’s no battery to charge and no fuel to mix before you point it at a grimy driveway, siding, or patio furniture. Machines like this one anchor our guide to the best electric pressure washers.

Greenworks 80V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $449.99 (was $699.99) $250 off a mower that walks itself Greenworks See It

The 21-inch deck and self-propelled drive put it in the same territory as gas mowers for a suburban lawn, and the included 4.0Ah battery and charger mean it runs out of the box. The 80V battery also moves into Greenworks’ bigger yard tools if you build on the platform later. For how battery mowers stack up generally, see our guide to the best electric lawn mowers. This mower hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday last year.

Greenworks 80V 18-Inch Brushless Chainsaw $209.99 (was $349.99) Storm-cleanup muscle for $140 off Greenworks See It

At $209.99, the Greenworks 80V 18-inch brushless chainsaw is $140 off and sitting at its lowest price of the past month. An 18-inch bar handles felling, limbing, and bucking firewood, and the kit includes a 2.0Ah battery and rapid charger, so it’s ready for the next storm without waiting on a separate battery purchase. A cordless saw also starts instantly, with no carburetor to gum up over a winter in the shed.

Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill Kit $54.32 (was $139.99) The deepest cut of the sale at 61 percent off Greenworks See It

The Greenworks 24V brushless drill kit carries the steepest discount in the whole sale, 61 percent off at $54.32, and Amazon flags it as a 365-day low price right on the listing. You get a 1/2-inch chuck, 400 in-lbs of torque, and a 2.0Ah USB-C battery that doubles as a 12,000mAh power bank for charging a phone on a job site or a camping trip. That party trick alone separates it from the budget drills in our roundup of the best cordless drills. At this price point, it’s a great gift.

Greenworks 60V 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower $2,499.99 (was $3,999.00) Greenworks See It



Sometimes you have to get serious about mowing. The 60V rider spent most of the past year selling around $3,500, and Amazon’s one-year price chart shows the current $2,499.99 as its lowest point in that stretch. It’s rated for 1.25 acres per charge, tows up to 200 pounds, and comes with four 8.0Ah batteries plus a wall charger.

Greenworks mower deals

The mower discounts stretch from a $179.99 walk-behind for small yards up to a zero-turn rider with $3,800 lopped off. The 40V three-piece combo in the middle of the list outfits a whole yard in one order, with a trimmer and blower riding along with the mower.

Greenworks trimmer, blower, and hedge trimmer deals

The cheapest full tool in the sale lives here, a 40V string trimmer at $59.99 with its battery and charger included. The laser-cut hedge trimmer just under $100 is the sleeper pick, and the 80V edger carries one of the section’s biggest percentages at 41 percent off.

Greenworks chainsaw and pole saw deals

High branches are the theme in this section, and the pole saw and pole hedge trimmer combo is its best value at 43 percent off. The little 4-inch pruning saw at $79.99 covers the jobs where a full chainsaw is overkill.

Greenworks power tool and accessory deals from $9.99

Greenworks’ 24V shop tools share the USB-C batteries from the featured drill, so every kit below doubles as a stack of power banks. The pressure washer nozzle tips at the bottom are the cheapest thing in the entire sale and an easy add-on if a washer is already in your cart.