Amazon is blowing out Greenworks electric yard tools, including a 2100 PSI pressure washer for just $149

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Greenworks just dropped substantial discounts discounts across its lineup heading into August. So, if you’re still blowing out your shoulder pull-starting a lawn mower or trimmer, it’s time for an upgrade. Believe it or not, these electric tools are as powerful (and sometimes even more powerful) than the gas-powered models. The Greenworks lineup is particularly attractive because the powerful batteries are universally compatible across the line. Grab these before they go out of stock because they usually do when prices get this low.
Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $149.99 (was $249.99)
A $100 cut on the clean-everything machine
This is the lowest price on this product in months. Only a brief dip last fall has beaten it in the past year, and then by about $10. This is a corded electric unit rated for 2100 PSI at 1.2 GPM, so there’s no battery to charge and no fuel to mix before you point it at a grimy driveway, siding, or patio furniture. Machines like this one anchor our guide to the best electric pressure washers.
Greenworks 80V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $449.99 (was $699.99)
$250 off a mower that walks itself
The 21-inch deck and self-propelled drive put it in the same territory as gas mowers for a suburban lawn, and the included 4.0Ah battery and charger mean it runs out of the box. The 80V battery also moves into Greenworks’ bigger yard tools if you build on the platform later. For how battery mowers stack up generally, see our guide to the best electric lawn mowers. This mower hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday last year.
Greenworks 80V 18-Inch Brushless Chainsaw $209.99 (was $349.99)
Storm-cleanup muscle for $140 off
At $209.99, the Greenworks 80V 18-inch brushless chainsaw is $140 off and sitting at its lowest price of the past month. An 18-inch bar handles felling, limbing, and bucking firewood, and the kit includes a 2.0Ah battery and rapid charger, so it’s ready for the next storm without waiting on a separate battery purchase. A cordless saw also starts instantly, with no carburetor to gum up over a winter in the shed.
Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill Kit $54.32 (was $139.99)
The deepest cut of the sale at 61 percent off
The Greenworks 24V brushless drill kit carries the steepest discount in the whole sale, 61 percent off at $54.32, and Amazon flags it as a 365-day low price right on the listing. You get a 1/2-inch chuck, 400 in-lbs of torque, and a 2.0Ah USB-C battery that doubles as a 12,000mAh power bank for charging a phone on a job site or a camping trip. That party trick alone separates it from the budget drills in our roundup of the best cordless drills. At this price point, it’s a great gift.
Greenworks 60V 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower $2,499.99 (was $3,999.00)See It
Sometimes you have to get serious about mowing. The 60V rider spent most of the past year selling around $3,500, and Amazon’s one-year price chart shows the current $2,499.99 as its lowest point in that stretch. It’s rated for 1.25 acres per charge, tows up to 200 pounds, and comes with four 8.0Ah batteries plus a wall charger.
Greenworks mower deals
The mower discounts stretch from a $179.99 walk-behind for small yards up to a zero-turn rider with $3,800 lopped off. The 40V three-piece combo in the middle of the list outfits a whole yard in one order, with a trimmer and blower riding along with the mower.
- Greenworks 80V 54-Inch MaximusZ Zero-Turn Riding Mower $4,999.99 (was $8,799.99, 43% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-Inch Push Mower (2x 2.0Ah Batteries) $399.99 (was $599.99, 33% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Push Mower + 12-Inch String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo $369.99 (was $549.98, 33% off)
- Greenworks 24V 13-Inch Push Mower (4.0Ah Battery) $179.99 (was $259.99, 31% off)
Greenworks trimmer, blower, and hedge trimmer deals
The cheapest full tool in the sale lives here, a 40V string trimmer at $59.99 with its battery and charger included. The laser-cut hedge trimmer just under $100 is the sleeper pick, and the 80V edger carries one of the section’s biggest percentages at 41 percent off.
- Greenworks 48V Leaf Blower/Vacuum (520 CFM, 2x 6.0Ah Batteries) $259.99 (was $349.99, 26% off)
- Greenworks 48V 16-Inch String Trimmer (2x 4.0Ah Batteries) $229.99 (was $299.99, 23% off)
- Greenworks 48V 600 CFM Leaf Blower (2x 4.0Ah Batteries) $199.99 (was $279.99, 29% off)
- Greenworks 40V 730 CFM Leaf Blower (5.0Ah Battery) $174.99 (was $259.99, 33% off)
- Greenworks 80V 8-Inch Lawn Edger (Tool Only) $129.99 (was $219.99, 41% off)
- Greenworks 24V 22-Inch Laser Cut Hedge Trimmer (4.0Ah USB Battery) $99.99 (was $159.99, 38% off)
- Greenworks 40V 12-Inch String Trimmer (Battery and Charger Included) $59.99 (was $89.99, 33% off)
Greenworks chainsaw and pole saw deals
High branches are the theme in this section, and the pole saw and pole hedge trimmer combo is its best value at 43 percent off. The little 4-inch pruning saw at $79.99 covers the jobs where a full chainsaw is overkill.
- Greenworks 24V 10-Inch Pole Saw + Pole Hedge Trimmer Combo $199.99 (was $349.99, 43% off)
- Greenworks 80V 10-Inch Pole Saw (2.0Ah Battery) $199.99 (was $299.99, 33% off)
- Greenworks 24V 8-Inch Pole Saw (2.0Ah Battery) $109.99 (was $159.99, 31% off)
- Greenworks 24V 4-Inch Mini Pruning Chainsaw (2.0Ah Battery) $79.99 (was $129.99, 38% off)
Greenworks power tool and accessory deals from $9.99
Greenworks’ 24V shop tools share the USB-C batteries from the featured drill, so every kit below doubles as a stack of power banks. The pressure washer nozzle tips at the bottom are the cheapest thing in the entire sale and an easy add-on if a washer is already in your cart.
- Greenworks 24V 6-Tool Combo Kit $349.99 (was $549.99, 36% off)
- Greenworks 24V 5-Tool Combo Kit $279.99 (was $399.99, 30% off)
- Greenworks 24V Drill/Driver + Impact Driver Combo (2x 2.0Ah USB-C Batteries) $129.99 (was $199.99, 35% off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Tire Inflator $99.99 (was $119.99, 17% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Reciprocating Saw (4.0Ah USB Battery) $89.99 (was $149.99, 40% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Impact Driver (2.0Ah USB-C Battery) $79.99 (was $139.99, 43% off)
- Greenworks 24V 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (2.0Ah Battery) $69.99 (was $99.99, 30% off)
- Greenworks Universal Pressure Washer Nozzle Tips (4-Pack) $9.99 (was $21.99, 55% off)
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