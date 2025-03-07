Amazon is blowing out Ego battery-powered mowers, chainsaws, and more before spring rolls around

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re about to enter peak yardwork season. Even if you’ve ripped up your lawn for something more interesting and earth-friendly, the land still needs upkeep. Right now, Amazon Ego’s lineup of electric yard tools is discounted up to 30 percent, and they’ll arrive in time for warm weather. The sale includes lawnmowers, chain saws, and even string trimmers, all of which use the same versatile battery system.
EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 14″ Battery Powered Chainsaw, Electric Cordless, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery and Charger $199 (was $269)
This 14-inch chainsaw is the perfect size for a homeowner who has to cut some trees regularly but doesn’t want a massive saw hanging around the garage. It typically sells above its retail price, so this is a great discount. This package includes a 56V, 2.5-amp battery and a charger to go with it. That battery will work with other Ego tools if you want to stay in the ecosystem. It weighs just over 11 pounds, so it’s easy to handle, and it starts immediately, unlike that old gas model that destroys your shoulder every time you have to try and pull it started.
EGO Power+ ST1521S 15-Inch String Trimmer with POWERLOAD and Carbon Fiber Split Shaft Weed Wacker 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $179 (was $249)
This 7.3-pound trimmer loads super easily, so you won’t have to fuss around with frustrating spools. The carbon fiber shaft helps keep the weight down while maintaining durability. The 15-inch head clears lots of area at once to cut down on time spent doing chores and increase time spent sitting in a lawn chair and staring off into the distance.
More Ego electric yard tool deals
Here are more of Ego’s electric tool deals broken down by category:
Chainsaws, pruners, and trimmers
- EGO POWER+ Chain Saw, 16″ Battery Powered Chainsaw, Electric Cordless, Includes 56V 5.0Ah Battery and Charger $249 (was $299)
- EGO Power+ HT2601 26 Inch Hedge Trimmer with Dual-Action Blades, 2.5Ah Battery and Standard Charger Included, Black $199 (was $249)
- EGO PS1000 10-Inch LED Cut Line Indicator Bare Tool Telescopic Pole Saw, Black $269 (was $299)
- EGO Power+ Pole Saw, Cordless Electric Pole Saw for Tree Trimming with Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator, Includes 56V 2.5Ah Battery and Charger $299 (was $349)
String trimmers
- EGO Power+ ST1623T 56-Volt 16-Inch Cordless String Trimmer, 4.0Ah Battery, 320W Charger Included Plus Extra BA1400T 2.5Ah Battery $329 (was $508)
- EGO Power+ ST1502SA 15-Inch 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer with Rapid Reload and Split Shaft 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $159 (was $179)
Lawn mowers
- EGO Power+ LM2135SP 56-Volt 21-Inch Select Cut Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $699 (includes extra battery, was $999)
- EGO POWER+ Electric Lawn Mower, Self-Propelled Cordless with Select Cut and Touch Drive, Includes (2) 56V 6.0Ah Batteries and Rapid Charger $699 (was $799)
- EGO POWER+ Electric Lawn Mower, Self-Propelled Cordless with Select Cut and Touch Drive, Includes (2) 56V 4.0Ah Batteries and Rapid Charger $599 (was $699)
- EGO Power+ TR4204 42 inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Riding Lawn Tractor with (6) 6Ah Batteries and Charger Included $3,499 (was $3,999)
- EGO Power+ Electric Riding Lawn Mower, 42″ Deck with Zero Turn Radius, Includes (4) 56V 10.0Ah Batteries and Charger – ZT4204L $3,999 (was $5,499)
- EGO Power+ Electric Riding Lawn Mower, 42″ Deck with Zero Turn Radius, Includes (4) 56V 12.0Ah Batteries and Charger $4,999 (was $5,999)
Leaf blowers
- EGO Power+ LB7654 56-Volt 765 CFM Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower, 5.0Ah Battery, 320W Charger Included Plus Extra BA1400T 2.5Ah Battery $329 (was $508)
- EGO Power+ LB5302 3-Speed Turbo 56-Volt 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $159 (was $199)