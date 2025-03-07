Amazon is blowing out Ego battery-powered mowers, chainsaws, and more before spring rolls around

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re about to enter peak yardwork season. Even if you’ve ripped up your lawn for something more interesting and earth-friendly, the land still needs upkeep. Right now, Amazon Ego’s lineup of electric yard tools is discounted up to 30 percent, and they’ll arrive in time for warm weather. The sale includes lawnmowers, chain saws, and even string trimmers, all of which use the same versatile battery system.

This 14-inch chainsaw is the perfect size for a homeowner who has to cut some trees regularly but doesn’t want a massive saw hanging around the garage. It typically sells above its retail price, so this is a great discount. This package includes a 56V, 2.5-amp battery and a charger to go with it. That battery will work with other Ego tools if you want to stay in the ecosystem. It weighs just over 11 pounds, so it’s easy to handle, and it starts immediately, unlike that old gas model that destroys your shoulder every time you have to try and pull it started.

This 7.3-pound trimmer loads super easily, so you won’t have to fuss around with frustrating spools. The carbon fiber shaft helps keep the weight down while maintaining durability. The 15-inch head clears lots of area at once to cut down on time spent doing chores and increase time spent sitting in a lawn chair and staring off into the distance.

