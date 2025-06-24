The 12 best outdoor games for your next summer gathering

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nothing allows you to enjoy your summer gatherings while avoiding awkward small talk like a yard game. That’s part of what makes them so popular. According to Ipsos, Cornhole has taken the top spot as the most-played sport among Americans, with 20 percent playing the game. Meanwhile, another outdoor game, Pickleball, is smashing records, having grown a surprising 331 percent in participation since 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. People like friendly (and sometimes not-so-friendly) competition.

To help you decide which game or games to buy for your summer gathering, we’ve compiled 12 outdoor games to best suit your style. Our list includes classic lawn and yard games, such as mini golf and horseshoes, as well as team-style games like volleyball and badminton. If your party has both kids and adults, try a game that’s fun for all ages, like giant Jenga. And if you’re dead set on including a board game, there are oversized versions that’re lots of fun, such as a checkers set played on a rug. No matter what you choose, may the odds be ever in your favor this 4th of July and beyond.

Cornhole: GoSports portable cornhole sets — $71.99 Portable boards are great for bringing to the park or parties. GoSports See It

This very popular outdoor game is great for players of almost any age, as it’s easy to learn and only requires two teams: either two players (one per team) or four players (two per team). Each player stands next to one of the two 2×3- or 2×4-foot slanted boards placed 27 feet apart from front edge to front edge. But you can move them closer, 12-15 feet, for kids and seniors. Players aim each of the four bean bags at the hole in the board by tossing them underhand at the board next to the opposing team. To score, you get three points if you toss the bean bag in the hole and one point for getting the bean bag on the board. If the bag falls off the board or touches the ground, it counts for zero points. The team wins the game when they score 21 or more points.

Horseshoes: Triumph forged and steel horseshoe set — $58.29 Horse not included. Triumph See It

Although this game in its modern form began in 19th-century England, it started to gain popularity in the U.S. in the early twentieth century. There was even a record of the “first known world horseshoe-pitching tournament” that took place in Bronson, Kansas, in 1910. To play the game, players alternate tossing a metal horseshoe at a metal stake, which is planted in the ground about 40 feet away. You score points by getting a “ringer” (which is when a horseshoe encircles the stake) or if you land the horseshoe closer to the stake than your opponent. The game is typically played to 21 points, either individually or in teams of two.

Spikeball – The original Spikeball kit 1-ball game set — $63.99 This game gets surprisingly competitive. Spikeball See It

Although this game was first called “Roundnet” when it was invented in the late 1980s, this outdoor game didn’t really become popular until Chris Ruder, Spikeball Inc. CEO, relaunched it in 2008. It became even more popular after Ruder appeared on season six of the ABC TV series Shark Tank, which aired in 2015. Like most popular games, Spikeball is pretty simple to play: There are two teams (with two people on each team), standing around a circular, trampoline-like net that’s positioned just several inches off the ground. And although it looks quite different from volleyball, the object of the game is similar: You’re trying to hit a ball in such a way that one of the opposing players is unable to return the ball. However, in Spikeball, you hit the ball downwards so it bounces off the circular net and bounces up again (instead of hitting it over a net, like in Volleyball). The set comes with a net, five legs, five rim segments, one ball, and a carry bag

Volleyball: Patiassy outdoor portable volleyball net set — $89 This is your best chance to yell “you got served” at your next barbecue. Patiassy See It

While we may only dream of playing volleyball like Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, who won three consecutive Olympic beach volleyball gold medals in 2004, 2008, and 2012, it’s still a great game to have at your summer get-together. What’s nice about this set is that it comes with a waterproof and UV-resistant volleyball net, measuring 3 feet high by 32 feet long, and two steel poles featuring Patiassy’s Eye Bolt system, making it easier to adjust the net to three different heights. It also includes a volleyball, a pump, four 9-inch ground stakes, and a carrying bag for all the gear.

5. Kan Jam: Kan Jam disc toss game, travel edition — $39.99 You can play this game one-handed so you can hold a drink. Kan Jam See It

Another popular outdoor team game that might be ideal for your summer party is Kan Jam, which combines elements of cornhole, horseshoes, and frisbee. The object of this game is that each member of your team (two per team) tosses a Frisbee at the goal (a plastic can). You score points by throwing a frisbee to either hit or enter the can. The team that gets 21 points first wins. This set comes with two goals, a throwing disc, and a carry bag.

Pickleball set: Franklin Sports portable outdoor pickleball net with travel bag — $133.99 Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Franklin Sports See It

In many ways, when anything, including an outdoor game, has been included in an episode of The Simpsons, it’s almost a given that it’s been accepted by pop culture. In a nutshell, this fast-growing paddle sport is considered by many to be a nice combination of three other sports: tennis, ping pong, and badminton. It’s also generally played on a court the size of a badminton court using solid paddles, but you can totally play on your driveway or wherever you have a swath of even ground.

Badminton: Franklin Sports badminton net set — $67.67 Those tiny racket heads can generate impressive spead. Franklin Sports See It

It’s intriguing to note that in 2004, according to a story in ESPN, Badminton was the second most-played sport worldwide. In the past few years, numerous sources indicate that the sport remains extremely popular worldwide, with an estimated fan base of 709 million and more than 220 million players. But its popularity isn’t the only reason to have it at your summer get-together. It’s also fun and easy to learn.

Giant Jinga: Jenga Giant, hardwood blocks — $89.95 Watch your toes. Jenga See It

While this version of Giant Jenga doesn’t stack blocks quite as high as the set “invented” by the characters Sheldon and Leonard on the TV comedy, The Big Bang Theory, it nevertheless can stack blocks to a height of three feet. So, it may not allow for as many slapstick moments, but it’s far less likely to hurt anyone when the towner falls down. This set comes with 54 precision-crafted, premium hardwood blocks, measuring 4.8 x 1 x 1.6 inches, ideal for both indoor and outdoor play. It also includes a carrying case. Of course, when the tower does fall down, feel free to shout out, like Sheldon, “Giant Jenga! I win!”

Mini Golf: GoSports pure putt challenge mini golf game — $39.99 No greens fees necessary. GoSports See It

A mini golf set, like this nine-hole game from GoSports, is a great way for everyone to have fun at your summer party, even if you do have a few friends or relatives who act like Adam Sandler in the movie Happy Gilmore. What’s cool about this set is that instead of needing to dig holes in your lawn, you can simply place the plate-like “holes” on the surface you’re looking to play on. However, the manufacturer recommends a carpet as the best surface, which means if you’re looking to play on grass, you’ll probably need to cut that part of your lawn shorter than you usually do. The set comes with nine holes, four balls, a dry-erase scorecard, and a tote bag. Also includes rules.

Checkers: Brybelly large checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe rug — $17.99 This board is hard to flip. Brybelly See It

If you’re dead set on including board games at your party, consider an oversized version designed for outside play, like this inexpensive rug from Brybelly, which comes with a checkers board printed on one side and two Tic-Tac-Toe games printed on the other. What’s nice is that the soft, woven rug is made from a blend of natural and synthetic fibers, including cotton and wool, that’s machine washable and easy to clean.

Molkky: Molkky game set — $41.99 The name is hard to spell, but the game is easy and fun to play. Molkky See It

If you’re looking for something new and want to try a game that was invented more recently, consider Molkky, a Finnish throwing game created by the Lahden Paikka company in 1996. According to Wikipedia, Molkky is a game that’s “reminiscent of Kyykka or Karelian skittles, a centuries-old throwing game with Karelian roots,” although it’s much smaller than the older game. The set comes with 12 sturdy pins and a throwing stick, all made from 100 percent Finnish birch wood.

Yard Yahtzee & more: SWOOC game set, including Yardzee, Farkle, & 20+ other outdoor games — $39.99 If you get bored of the real game, you can always just play oversized C-Lo. Swooc See It

What’s nice about this collection of games is that, in addition to including the yard version of Yahtzee, which is called Yardzee, this set has more than 20 other games, including Farkle, Chicago, Pig, and others. Here’s what’s included in this set: six giant wooden, water-resistant dice, a bucket with a lid, Yardzee and Farkle score cards, instructions, and a dry-erase marker.

Tips for the best yard game experience

Once you’ve decided what kind of game you’re going to have at your summer get-together, you’ll want to set up the area on your lawn that will serve as the outdoor game zone, of sorts. Here are some things to consider:

Clear the playing area and mark boundaries: Before you set up your game, ensure you have a flat, open space, which means removing debris and leaves. You may have to mow your lawn, as well. Next, map out the playing area using cones or chalk. This is particularly important for team-style games, like pickleball or volleyball. And although most of the games mentioned below can be played on your lawn, there are exceptions: For instance, pickleball will probably be more successfully played on a wide driveway than on your lawn.

Lights, shade, action: If it’s a hot day, and you have spectators watching the games, make sure you have umbrellas or a shaded patio to provide shade for them. Be sure to have some water bottles, too (or just hand your rivals a Stanley Tumbler and a hose). Also, put out some folding chairs and lawn blankets. If your games are going to take place during any part of the evening, consider adding some string lights or battery-operated lanterns for illumination.

Additional outdoor party items: There can be an endless list of products you may want to buy for your summer outdoor shindig. But practically speaking, here are a few important items to remember to include:

Coolers: A great way to keep your food or beverages fresh and cool is to have one or two coolers on hand, like the YETI Tundra 35 or the RovR Roll R 45 Wheeled Cooler.

A great way to keep your food or beverages fresh and cool is to have one or two coolers on hand, like the YETI Tundra 35 or the RovR Roll R 45 Wheeled Cooler. Mosquito traps: Make sure all your backyard party guests are happy and focused on the outdoor games by keeping bugs, like mosquitoes, away from them. Check out one of our six recommended mosquito traps to ensure mosquitoes don’t crash your get-together.

Make sure all your backyard party guests are happy and focused on the outdoor games by keeping bugs, like mosquitoes, away from them. Check out one of our six recommended mosquito traps to ensure mosquitoes don’t crash your get-together. Zero-gravity chairs: Another way to make your guests comfortable is to be sure that when you set out chairs for them to watch the games, consider putting out comfortable zero-gravity chairs, such as the Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Zero Gravity Lounge Chair with Pillow or the PHI VILLA Oversized Zero Gravity Chair.