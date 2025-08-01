Get $80 worth of Duluth Trading Co. underwear for just $38.91—including big and tall sizes

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I used to buy my boxer briefs in plastic multi-packs from the local big box store. I didn’t think it mattered. Then I tried a good pair of underpants and my life changed. Duluth’s hilariously named Buck Naked boxer briefs are among the best I’ve ever tried. They rank right up there with the wool pairs that can cost $40 or more. Each pair is $12.97 right now, down from $19.50. Plus, that deal stacks with a buy-3-get-1-free deal, which brings four pairs down under $40. At the time of writing, there are still several sizes and patterns in stock, but grab the ones you want now before they sell out.
Duluth Trading Co. Buck Naked Boxer Briefs $12.97 (buy three, get one free, was $19.50 per pair)
These boxer briefs are 93 percent Nylon and 7 percent Spandex, so they’re soft, stretchy, durable, and stink-resistant. They come in sizes up to 4XL and have a crotch gusset as part of their three-panel construction. That makes them tougher, but also moves seams to places where they’re less likely to cause chafing. They come in a variety of patterns, but you won’t find every size in every colorway on sale.
More clearance clothing deals from Duluth Trading Co.
- Men’s Dang Soft Bullpen Boxer Briefs $19.97 (buy three, get one free, was $29.50 per pair)
- Men’s Buck Naked Extra Long Boxer Briefs $14.97 (was $21.50)
- Men’s Buck Naked Pattern Boxers $12.97 (buy three, get one free, was $19.50 per pair)
- Men’s Buck Naked Short Boxer Briefs $12.97 (buy three, get one free, was $19.50 per pair)
- Men’s Breezeshooter Standard Fit Work Pants $43.98 (was $89.50)
- Men’s Longtail T Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve Pocket Crew $11.98 (buy three, get one free, was $24.50)
- Men’s BBQ Relaxed Fit Short Sleeve Shirt $21.98 (was $44.50)
- Men’s COOLMAX Wrinklefighter Short Sleeve Shirt $31.98 (was $64.50)
- Women’s Heirloom Gardening Bib Overalls $48.98 (was $99.50)
