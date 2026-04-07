Grab Amazon’s most popular telescope for just $96 while Artemis II orbits the moon

Amazon's spring sale has Celestron and Gskyer telescopes discounted up to 29% off — the best time to buy before Artemis II brings everyone's eyes to the sky.

By Stan Horaczek

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Telescopes on sale during the Artemis II mission
If you're inspired to look up, now's the time to get a telescope. Amazon

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If the amazing images coming from Artemis II have you itching to look up into the sky, it’s time to grab a telescope. Amazon currently has the Gskyer 70mm refractor is down to $96.99 from $129.99. It’s a basic model, but it’s a solid starting point for beginners or an awesome affordable gift for someone with a budding curiosity about the cosmos. If you want to step up a bit, there are also a ton of Celestron scopes on sale for solid prices.

Gskyer 70mm Telescope $96.99 (was $129.99)

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$129.99 $96.99
Gskyer 70mm telescope
At under $100, this is a great place for a beginner to start.

Gskyer
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The Gskyer 70mm uses a 400mm focal length refractor design and offers the same fundamental optical design as telescopes that cost many times more. The 70mm objective lens gathers enough light to resolve the Moon in sharp detail as well as other celestial bodies. It comes with two eyepieces (25mm and 10mm), a 3x Barlow lens that effectively triples your magnification options, and a smartphone adapter so you can photograph what you see.

If you want a real upgrade, the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers superior aperture, more resolution, and a smartphone-guided mount that finds targets for you. It’s $428 (down from $499.95), which is about as aggressive as Celestron ever discounts this model outside of Black Friday.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ $428 (was $499.95)

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$499.95 $398.99
Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ
Celestron’s StarSense system makes it simple to find interesting objects in the sky.

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The DX 130AZ steps up to a 130mm (5-inch) Newtonian reflector, nearly doubling the light-gathering area of a 70mm refractor and pulling in significantly more detail on the lunar surface. The StarSense tech is the real draw here. Drop your phone into the cradle, open the free StarSense Explorer app, and the telescope uses your phone’s camera to plate-solve the night sky in real time. Follow the on-screen arrows, push the scope until the bullseye turns green, and you’re looking at your target. You don’t have to worry about star charts, polar alignment, or other variables. It comes with 25mm and 10mm Plössl eyepieces, a red-dot finder, and a full-height tripod stable enough for the optics it’s carrying. For anyone who’s bounced off a first telescope because they couldn’t find anything in it, this is the model that fixes the problem.

More telescope and stargazing deals

If the DX 130AZ is more telescope than you need, Celestron’s broader Amazon storefront is running spring discounts across nearly the entire beginner and intermediate lineup. The smaller StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ runs the same smartphone-guided app in a lighter, cheaper package, the AstroMaster and PowerSeeker series cover the under-$200 entry tier, and the Travel Scope models are easy. The Nature DX binoculars are worth grabbing alongside any telescope for wide-field views of star clusters and the Milky Way that a telescope’s narrow field can’t match, and the NASA Lunar Telescope for Kids is a solid sub-$50 pick for anyone trying to turn an Artemis-obsessed kid into a lifelong stargazer.

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.